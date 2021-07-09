Fun things to do this weekend and throughout July

July looks to be an an exciting month filled with music festivals, concerts, and trying out some unique lobster rolls. Here are some fun things to do this weekend, indoors and out.

Mi'kmaq Legends at North Rustico

P.E.I. theatre group Mi'kmaq Legends will be performing at the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico this Saturday at 1 p.m. Admission is free. Mi'kmaq Legends is an Indigenous theatre group that aims to showcase Mi'kmaw poetry, music and dance, and retell the stories of the First Nation's heroes and folklore. The plays are performed by the Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors, and other Mi'kmaw artists on P.E.I.

Lobster roll feasting begins

The Lobster Barn Pub & Eatery's lobster roll was the winner of the inaugural Lobster Love competition last year. (Lobster Barn Pub & Eatery/Facebook)

Lobster Love is back again and began Monday. Last year, 75 P.E.I. restaurants started a campaign similar to the Island's Burger Love, however, with lobster rolls. Lobster Love saw about 25,000 lobster rolls sold across the Island. With COVID-19 restrictions eased up, more restaurants may participate in this year's Lobster Love. So, head out with a friend or family this weekend, and try a fancy lobster roll creation.

Live music at restaurants and bars

A couple of restaurants and bars are hosting free live music performances with local artists. Copper Bottom Brewing in Montague will have musicians perform every Sunday at 3 p.m. They will also host pizza and vinyl evenings every Sunday, from 6 to 9 p.m. until Sept. 2. Nimrods Floating Pizza Bar in Charlottetown will have P.E.I. based singer-songwriter Kierrah Titus perform this Saturday at 9 p.m. Nimrods will feature several musicians at its waterfront restaurant, for its summer concert series, which runs until Sept. 4.

Dear Rita at the Confederation Centre

A musical celebrating the life of well known Maritime singer-songwriter, Rita MacNeil, runs until Aug. 6 at the Confederation Centre. This Saturday, there will be performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Artistic director at the Confederation Centre, Adam Brazier, said MacNeil's contributions to the Maritimes are one of a kind.

"Rita MacNeil's contribution to Atlantic Canada is immeasurable. Her songs have inspired generations of Canadians and we are excited to share stories of her life and the iconic music she created."

Heat Wave Festival at Founders' Hall

The Founders' Food Hall and Market is hosting an all ages event with free treats, spray tattoos and live music, this Saturday at 3 p.m. On Sunday, the fun continues with its Family Day activities, which will include Emerald Isle Carriage Tour rides from 12 p.m., and a bounce castle from 2 p.m. The activities are part of the hall's Heat Wave Festival, which began Thursday. The venue plans to host similar activities for the next 10 weeks, including open mic nights on Fridays, at 6 p.m.

Navy vessel tour at Summerside

The Royal Canadian Navy training vessel is docked at the Potato Wharf in Summerside, from July 9 to 11. (Submitted by Royal Canadian Navy)

The HMCS Oriole, a ship used by the Royal Canadian Navy during the Second World War, is docked at the Potato Wharf in Summerside for the weekend. The public is invited to see the vessel and talk to crew members. The HMCS Oriole sails through Atlantic Canada till September, marking its 100-year anniversary. It is still used as a training vessel for the Royal Canadian Navy.

More from CBC P.E.I.