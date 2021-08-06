Fun things to do this first August weekend
Hello first weekend of August!
Summer is flying by but that doesn't mean the fun is. Later this month, Old Home Week and the Gold Cup Parade are making their return. For now here are some fun things to do this weekend.
Swim for the South Shore
The South Shore Watershed Association is hosting a fundraising swim at Victoria-by-The-Sea this Saturday. The one kilometre swim will begin at 10 a.m.
The association is celebrating 10 years of work. It is also hosting the event to "create awareness of what a watershed is, and why it is important to keep the environment and waters clean and healthy," said Julia Granzoti, manager of South Shore Watershed Association.
They invite all types of swimmers, competitive and noncompetitive, to participate.
Showoff your unique quilt
It's the moment you've been waiting for — time to show off that amazing quilt This Saturday is P.E.I. 's Quilt Hang Out Day. Islanders can take pictures of their lovely quilts and post them on the P.E.I. Quilt Hang Out Facebook page, or have your quilt displayed at Island Hill Farms.
Songwriters at Copper Bottom Brewing
Copper Bottom Brewing will have three songwriters perform at their taproom this Saturday. The night will include performances by P.E.I.-born artists Kinley and Tara MacLean, and Alicia Toner, a P.E.I.-based singer-songwriter from New Brunswick.
Street Fusion at the Confederation Centre
If you're looking to listen to some urban and Caribbean music this weekend, you're in luck. Street Fusion is a performance that features two dance groups — Holland College's Hurricanes Dance led by Dawn Ward, and Xclusive Crew, led by Joe Dames. The groups will perform at the Confederation Centre of Arts outdoor theatre Saturday at noon.
Improv at the Haviland Club
Who doesn't love some quick, funny wit, eh? The Sunday Night Improv Troupe performs every Sunday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Haviland Club.
