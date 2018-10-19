9 fun things to do on P.E.I. this mid-October weekend

The first flurries happened this week on P.E.I. — winter is coming!

Bundle up, grab a Thermos of hot cider and get out to enjoy some great fall events this weekend — here are some suggestions.

1. Victoria Village Christmas Stroll

Businesses in Victoria-by-the-Sea will be open 11 to 7 during the annual Christmas stroll. (Victoria By The Sea Business Information/Facebook)

One of P.E.I.'s earliest Christmas events started Friday and continues through Sunday — the third Annual Victoria Village Christmas Stroll.

Businesses in this charming seaside village including art galleries and craft and gift shops will be decorated for the season — many with special discounts — and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be Christmas carols in the streets and horse and buggy rides, and Friday there's a "Choctail Hour" at Island Chocolates from 6 to 7 p.m.

There's a craft fair at the Grand Victorian with 22 vendors and one at the Orient Hotel — both run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info on Facebook.

2. Great Pumpkin Walk

Take home your own pumpkin at the Great Pumpkin Walk Saturday. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Saturday, join staff from the City of Charlottetown for the annual Great Pumpkin Walk.

Enjoy the fall colours as you stroll the Beach Grove Nature Trail behind the Beach Grove Home from 11 a.m. till noon, then enjoy hot apple cider and apples.

Families will be able to pick a complimentary pumpkin to carve at home. More info on Facebook.

3. Art teachers show

Check out art by P.E.I. teachers including Glen Strickey's photography. (Glen Strickey PhotographyInspire: Visual Arts Teachers Association Show/Facebook)

Want to see what kind of art your art teacher does? Check out the Inspire: Visual Arts Teachers Association Show at The Guild in Charlottetown throughout October.

It showcases the artistic talents of teachers and staff from the Public Schools Branch on P.E.I. with a variety of styles and mediums including, painting, drawing, photography, collage, sculpture and mixed media.

It began this week and runs till Oct. 29. Admission is free. More info on Facebook.

4. Film Festival encores

Back by popular demand! The Charlottetown Film Festival's opening night screening of these films sold out in just minutes, so organizers arranged for a special showing in historic St. Mary's Church in Indian River.

Friday evening take in O Kanata, Athena's Lost Twin and The Song And The Sorrow, plus a special live performance by Catherine MacLellan. The Song and the Sorrow is about MacLellan and her father, Gene MacLellan.

"Three remarkable documentaries by three talented Island women directors is such a cause for celebration," said the Charlottetown Film Festival's Cheryl Wagner on the event's Facebook page.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7. Tickets are $13, find them here.

5. Hank Williams tribute

Friday night at 7:30 at The Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, Ryan Cook channels the iconic country star Hank Williams, an act he's been perfecting for almost 10 years.

Along with band mates the Drifting Cowboys, the two-act performance includes 22 songs from the man hailed by many as the greatest country music singer and songwriter of all time, the event's Facebook page says.

Tickets are $22 and can be found here.

6. Logan Richard is everywhere

Every Friday during October, Logan Richard is appearing at Montague's Copper Bottom Brewery as part of an artist-in-residence program called BBQ and Blues.

Richard is only 19 but he's already gained a solid rep on P.E.I. for songwriting, strong vocals and inspired guitar playing — check it out around 1:30 in the video above. Formerly of the popular bands Ripped Paper and Generator, Richard has been working with Maritime blues legend Charlie A'Court and has a solo recording,The Start.

Sneaky Cheats BBQ food truck will be on the premises too — food starts at 6 and music at 7 p.m., and both go till 10 p.m. Admission is free — check out Facebook for more.

Then Saturday night, Richard opens the Winterjazz concert series at The Pourhouse in Charlottetown, backed up by a house band of four of P.E.I.'s best jazz practitioners Alan Dowling, Ian Toms, Deryl Gallant, and Glen Strickey.

The show goes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or $10 for students. More info on Facebook.

7. The Comic Strippers

The Comic Strippers bring their unique half-naked silliness to the Confederation Centre's mainstage Friday night. (Shantero Productions‎/The Comic Strippers/Facebook)

Friday evening at 7:30 on the Confederation Centre's mainstage in Charlottetown, the Comic Strippers bring their unique half-naked silliness.

It's a male stripper parody show with a cast of some of Canada's best improv comedians, and was a Canadian Comedy Award winner for best live production.

Tickets are $33 to $37 and can be found here. More info on Facebook.

8. Vishtèn's new album

Saturday at The Mack, P.E.I.-based trio Vishtèn releases their new album, HORIZONS.

Multi-instrumentalists and talented francophone vocalists Emmanuelle and Pastelle LeBlanc from P.E.I.'s Evangeline region and Pascal Miousse of the Magdalen Islands have been wowing audiences around the world for the past 15 years. Their toe-tapping, upbeat repertoire blends Celtic and Acadian sounds.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $27 and can be purchased here.

9. Fall Fun Cabaret at the Guild

A variety show Sunday evening at The Guild will feature cast and crew from the musical Anne and Gilbert. (Guild Theatre Productions)

Sunday, a variety show of music, comedy and dance at The Guild at 7:30 p.m will feature cast, crew, orchestra and friends from the musical Anne and Gilbert.

Special guests include Todd MacLean, Julien Kitson, Ava and Lily Rashed, The Popalopalots improv troupe and Havenwood Studio dancers.

Part of the proceeds will go to The Upper Room Food Bank for diapers. Donations of diapers and baby wipes will also be accepted at the door.

Tickets are $22 and are available at The Guild box office in person or online here. More on Facebook.

More P.E.I. news