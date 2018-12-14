6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this mid-December weekend

With just 10 days or so till Christmas, it's time to get your ho-ho on.

Here are a few suggestions to get you in the holiday spirit.

1. Light: Holiday songs and stories

They played Diana and Anne in Anne and Gilbert at the Guild, and now kindred spirits Becca Griffin and Rebecca Parent have teamed up for a show called Light: A Solstice Celebration​ at the Watermark Theatre Dec. 14 and 15.

Their Facebook event promises Light will be "a magical evening of wintertime songs and stories sharing a multi-denominational theme."

Tickets are $20 at the door, and there will be free cookies and cider.

2. Lennie Gallant Christmas Concert

Friday night from 8 to 10 p.m. at Trinity United Church in Charlottetown, Lennie Gallant presents The Innkeeper's Christmas Concert.

Special guests include Rowen Gallant of Ten Strings and a Goat Skin, members of the Atlantic String Machine and more. Tickets will be available through the Eastlink Centre as well as at the door.

Tickets are $30 in advance here or $35 at the door. Details on the event's Facebook page.

3. Light up the Dark

Dance students in the Confederation Centre's programs will welcome winter Friday night with a show called Light Up the Dark. (Arts Education Celebration: Light up the Dark/Facebook)

Theatre, dance, and holiday music combine in a winter solstice celebration called Light up the Dark Friday night at 7:30 on the Confederation Centre's mainstage.

"Members of the Centre's arts education programs — Dance Umbrella, the School of Performing Arts and visual arts classes and community friends — come together for an unforgettable evening to mark the coming of the winter solstice," the centre's website says.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. More info on Facebook.

4. Holly Jolly Christmas

You can't go wrong with this lineup of P.E.I. performers, inviting you to a Holly Jolly Christmas concert Saturday night. (Harbourfront Theatre/Facebook)

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., join Don Fraser at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside for a concert of popular Christmas favourites from Kendall Docherty, Catherine O'Brien, Caroline Bernard, and the Reindeer Express with Devin Hornby, Alan White, Don Fraser and Perry Williams.

You'll be encouraged to sing along to your favourites, and there will be cookies from Samuel's. Entertainer Marlane O'Brien will share Island Christmas stories of the past.

Tickets are $26 (tax & fees included). More information on the event's Facebook page.

5. A Very Forte Christmas

Forte Men's Choir presents A Very Forte Christmas this Sunday and next at the Summerside Presbyterian Church. (Forte - PEI Men's Choir/Facebook)

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Summerside Presbyterian Church, P.E.I. Men's Choir Forte present A Very Forte Christmas.

It's "a joyful holiday concert featuring gorgeous new carols, fun twists on old favourites, a few lesser-known gems, readings, and audience sing-alongs, all wrapped in the warm sound of male voices," the event's Facebook page proclaims.

"A Christmas treat that will make you laugh, cry, sing, and reflect on the meaning of the Christmas season."

If you miss it this Sunday, they'll do it again next Sunday Dec. 23.

Tickets are $10 at the door. More info on Facebook.

6. Swing into Christmas

Dance or just listen to the Charlottetown Jazz Ensemble Sunday night at Downstreet Dance Studio in Charlottetown. (DownStreet Dance Studio)

Sunday at 7 p.m., the Charlottetown Jazz Ensemble will pack into the DownStreet Dance Studio in Charlottetown for a Christmas dance party.

The band will primarily play swing music — that's lindy hop/Charleston styles — but the organizers say there is "usually a musical mix suitable for other styles of partner-dance too." After the band wraps up its set, there will be DJ music for all dance styles.

"Anyone is welcome. Even if you don't dance, come and hear the Charlottetown Jazz folks play for two hours and watch the lindy hoppers!" the studio said.

Admission is $10 at the door. More info on the event's Facebook page.

