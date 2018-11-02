7 fun things to do this first weekend of November

Renowned P.E.I. fiddler Richard Wood has two gigs this weekend. (Jay Ekin/Facebook)

It's all about the music this weekend, with a wealth of riches concert-wise.

From toe-tapping kitchen parties to Indian dancing, there's fun all weekend. Enjoy!

1. Fiddling away the weekend

Farmers Helping Farmers hosts a fundraising concert on Friday at Florence Simmons Performance Hall at Holland College, featuring world-renowned fiddler Richard Wood, Gordon Belsher and Brad Fremlin. Doors open at 6:30 and music starts at 7:30. Tickets are $30 and are available at the door.

Then Saturday night Wood and Belsher are holding a Maritime Kitchen Party at Mill River Resort at 7. Tickets are $25 each, and there's a package deal: two tickets and a night's accommodation for $149 plus tax. More info here.

2. Andrew Waite's new album

Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Mack in Charlottetown, popular P.E.I. rocker Andrew Waite releases his second album, Tremors.

This follows up his award-winning 2015 debut release Burning through the Night.

Tickets are $20 plus taxes and fees and can be found here. More on the event's Facebook page.

3. Pink Floyd Tribute

Pink Floyd tribute band PIGS will celebrate the 45th anniversary of album The Dark Side of the Moon. (PIGS: Canada's Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute/Facebook)

Friday night at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside, PIGS: Canada's Pink Floyd presents The Dark Side of the Moon in celebration of the album's 45th anniversary, as well as other select tunes from the iconic band.

The band has been performing for 10 years and calls itself "Canada's most authentic Pink Floyd tribute," striving to recreate the vibrant visual live concert vibes the original was known for.

Tickets are $46.50 to $50 (includes taxes and fees) and can be found here. More on Facebook.

4. Port Cities

Friday night, Port Cities is at at The College of Piping in Summerside at 7:30 p.m.

The roots-pop trio from Nova Scotia is Breagh MacKinnon, Carleton Stone and Dylan Guthro. They've just released a new single, Montreal, following up the success of last year's self-titled debut album Port Cities and its big hit, Back to the Bottom.

Tickets are $33.25 (that includes taxes and fees) and can be found here. More on the event's Facebook page.

5. George Canyon

Country star George Canyon plays in Summerside Saturday night. (George Canyon/Facebook)

Country charmer George Canyon, who grew up just across the Northumberland Strait in Pictou, N.S., plays the Harbourfront Theatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m as he begins his Made in Canada tour.

The show will feature his full band performing songs from his 12th studio album Southside of Heaven as well as past hits.

Charlottetown singer-songwriter Julia Dunn, who's just 18, will be the special opener and will play from her debut album.

Tickets are $65.44 (that includes taxes/fees) and can be found here. More on Facebook.

6. Fall Harvest Dance

Celebrate the wrap up of harvest season on P.E.I. with a dance Saturday night at the Vernon River Hall.

From 9 to midnight, there's a fall harvest dance featuring Phase II and Friends.

Tickets are $10 at the door or call (902) 626-9758.

7. Sharad Purnima/Navratri Garba Celebration

There will be garba dancing, also called garba play, Saturday night in Cornwall. (Navratri Festival in PEI, 2018/Facebook)

Everyone had so much fun during the Navratri celebrations in October, members of P.E.I.'s Indian community are offering another chance to dance.

The energetic, rhythmic style of dance is called garba play. Everyone is welcome to come to the Cornwall Curling Club and Civic Centre Saturday from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Admission is free. More info on the event's Facebook page.

