5 fun things to do this mid-September weekend

Fall may be inching closer on Prince Edward Island but here are some events that will give you at least one last taste of summer.

There are many things to do on P.E.I. this weekend, here are just a few of them. Also, if you were hoping to catch Lennie Gallant at the Trailside Music Hall you're out of luck — all weekend shows are sold out.

'UNTITLED' Art Exhibition

(ZeroResistance/Facebook)

Charlottetown skateboard and streetwear shop Town City is hosting an art exhibit with augmented reality by ZeroResistance.

The pop-up event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 155 Queen St. and people will be able to go and see art in virtual reality.

The event will also feature a website launch for ZeroResistance.

P.E.I. electric vehicle rally

(P.E.I. Electric Vehicle Association/Facebook)

The P.E.I. Electric Vehicle Association is welcoming electric vehicle owners and the public to take part in a "charger to charger" rally on Saturday starting a noon.

Electric vehicles will be at the Charlottetown Canadian Tire charger to talk and take questions for an hour or so and then make their way to the Summerside Canadian Tire charger where they'll do the same.

There will be a Q&A with electric vehicle owners and people are invited to check out all the vehicles and ask questions about owning one.

Lawn mower racing

(P.E.I. Lawn Tractor Racing Club/Facebook)

There is a big lawn mower race happening on P.E.I. Saturday at 6 p.m.

Racers will have their rigs tuned up and ready for the 2020 P.E.I. Lawn Tractor Racing Club Enduro Race. According to the Facebook page, there was a $500 cash prize for the winner last year and this year they're looking to top that.

People are invited to watch the event at the Grassroots Raceway at 2144 Cardigan Rd. in St. Peters Bay.

Island Drive-In Festival: Rollo Bay Fiddle Grounds

(Christopher Ball/Jenna MacMillan)

The Island Drive-In Festival continues but there are only a couple shows left.

On Saturday at 7:45 p.m. the family-friendly show Our Town. The Heart of the Island begins at the Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival Grounds. Kinley, Tim Chaisson, Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys, Ashley Condon, Pepeto Pinto, Dylan Menzie and more are scheduled to play.

Gates open at 5:45 and ticket holders are asked to arrive no later than 7:15 so staff can park all the vehicles they can.

If there is bad weather the event could be rescheduled or cancelled.

Popalopalots at The Guild

(Popalopalots/Facebook)

P.E.I. improv comedy group Popalopalots are having an event at The Guild in Charlottetown called Cage of Chaos.

The cage is a bingo roller with 75 balls in it. The group will spin it and whatever ball comes out is matched with one of 75 different improv games.

"The fearsome Cage of Chaos returns to wreak havoc on the proceedings! Who knows what will happen! Whatever occurs, you just know it's going to be funny!"

Tickets are available at the door.

