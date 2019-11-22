Chilly out? Well, here are 5 fun things to do indoors this weekend

It could be a bit chilly this weekend as we inch closer to winter's bite.

That said, if you're looking for something to do this weekend there are plenty of things to do indoors if you want to have fun and stay out of the cold.

Here's a look at just some of the events you could find yourself this late-November weekend.

Christmas craft fairs

You can find Christmas craft fairs across the Island this weekend. (Shutterstock/Olleg)

'Tis the season. There are many Christmas craft fairs to take in in the coming weeks, and there are several notable ones this weekend taking place across the province.

In Summerside on Saturday is the 4th annual Christmas at the Credit Union Place Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 50 vendors will be at this event with "lots of exciting gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list," according to the event listing.

Admission is $2 and it's free for those under 12.

Also in Summerside is the 12th annual Cedarbrook Christmas Market happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Charlottetown is the 55th annual Christmas Craft Fair taking place at the Delta Convention Centre. You'll be able to meet the makers and have plenty of unique gifts for all.

It's happening Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday 9-5 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m. Admission is $4 and there will be door prizes.

In Montague, the Christmas Craft Market is having its grand opening at the Down East Mall. That's happening Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and there will be free cupcakes and coffee available.

Johnny Reid concert

As of Friday, tickets are still available for the event. (Johnny Reid My Kind Of Christmas/Facebook)

Canadian country music star Johnny Reid is here this weekend with a Christmas concert at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown on Saturday.

Tickets are still available to the event, titled My Kind of Christmas. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7.

​​​Reid is known for songs such as Today I'm Gonna Try and Change The World, A Woman Like You, Fire It Up, Darlin' as well as Let's Go Higher.

P.E.I. Symphony

The concert is taking place at the Confederation Centre of the Arts on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2:30 p.m. (P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra/Facebook)

The 52nd season continues for the P.E.I. Symphony with a second concert entitled Space & The Rocket.

It features famous English composer Gustav Holst's The Planets, which "has become an all-time classical favourite," according to the event listing.

P.E.I. comedian Patrick Ledwell will also be there. He'll be narrating Abigail Richardson-Schulte's The Hockey Sweater.

The concert is taking place at the Confederation Centre of the Arts on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2:30 p.m.

QEH concert series

Adults pay $10, kids 12 and under are $5 and preschoolers are free. (QEH Winter Fundraising Concert Series/Facebook)

Season five of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's fundraising concert series is underway this weekend, hosted by Treble with Girls.

The season kick-off show will have special guests Larry Campbell and Marcella Richard as part of an ongoing fundraiser for the QEH Foundation.

Adults pay $10, kids 12 and under are $5 and preschoolers are free.

The event is taking place Sunday, Nov. 24th, from 2-4 p.m. at the Assumption Parish Centre in Stratford.

Bonshaw ceilidh

If you have a favourite seat cushion, bring it. (Shutterstock/SJ Travel Photo)

"Great entertainment and fun for all," at the ceilidh this weekend in Bonshaw.

Special performers include folk group Fullerton's Marsh as well as Cam MacDuffie, Johanne Gass, dancer James Ronahan and more.

All ages are welcome and admission is by donation. The venue is accessible for small wheelchairs, according to the event listing.

The event is taking place at the Bonshaw Hall. "The seats have cushions but if you have a favourite seat cushion, we recommend you bring it," the listing said.

