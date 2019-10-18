6 fun things to do this mid-October weekend on P.E.I.

Fall is in full swing on P.E.I. and whether you're in the mood to take in some cultural activities or get active outdoors, there's something for everyone this mid-October weekend.

Paper Lions

To launch their new album, the 2019 ECMA Award-winning band is putting on a show at the Homburg Theatre on Saturday night.

Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at the box office or online. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

Art night

If you're looking to soak up some culture, you might head to the Confederation Centre of the Arts on Friday night.

The Gallery will be opening its fall exhibitions that include a celebration of the late Island painter Brian Burke, Alberta artist Tyler Los-Jones, Canadian Ojibwe painter Carl Beam, and a video installation by Islander Lisa Theriault.

There will be a cash bar and the music of Brian Burke's former band. Doors open at 7 p.m.

P.E.I. Marathon

The P.E.I. Marathon is happening this weekend and it's not too late to take part. (seyomedo/Shutterstock)

You're not too late to sign up for Sunday's 16th annual P.E.I. Marathon, which is a Boston marathon qualifier. This year, the marathon will be supporting the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Registration is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Delta Prince Edward hotel. You can also pick up your race kits first thing Sunday morning — the race starts at 8 a.m. Registration is $98.

There are also several other races in conjunction with the marathon including a kids race Saturday at the UPEI track starting at 10 a.m.

Sunday there's a Bell Let's Talk half marathon,10-kilometre and 5-kilometre run or walk, a 2-kilometre wheelchair race and a corporate relay. Registration costs vary by race.

For more information, head to the event's Facebook page.

P.E.I. symphony launch

The season opener will feature special guest, Montreal trumpet virtuoso, Paul Merkelo. (P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra/Facebook)

The P.E.I. Symphony's 52nd season launches on Sunday with its opening concert, The Gathering Storm.

The season opener features Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 4 and Maurice Ravel's Mother Goose Suite. Also, Canadian composer John Estacio's new Trumpet Concerto (co-commissioned by the PEISO) will be performed by Montreal trumpet virtuoso, Paul Merkelo.

The Gathering of the Storm begins on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Zion Presbyterian Church in Charlottetown.

For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

Stroll through Christmas

One of P.E.I.'s earliest Christmas events, the fourth Annual Victoria Village Christmas Stroll, starts Saturday and runs through Sunday.

"It has become an event which is what we really wanted to do, a place where families could come and just get a taste of what Christmas was when it was years back. We've got a horse and carriage ride on Saturday, weather permitting and we've got carollers coming, we're pressing apples for apple cider," said Kim MacLean, an organizer with the event.

Businesses in the seaside village including art galleries and craft and gift shops will be decorated for the season — many with special discounts — and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A P.E.I. love story

It's the last weekend of the season this P.E.I. love story will hit the stage. (Submitted by the Guild )

If you've been meaning to see Anne and Gilbert at The Guild in Charlottetown, this weekend is your last chance. The show follows the P.E.I. love story between L.M. Montgomery's beloved characters, Anne Shirley and Gilbert Blythe.

Tickets for matinee shows will be discounted. The show will say a farewell for the season with its last performance on Sunday at 7 p.m. Head to The Guild's website for a full schedule and more information.

