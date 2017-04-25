Fun things to do for the 3rd weekend in July

As Prince Edward Island welcomes tourists from across Atlantic Canada , annual festivals and events are gearing back up. Here are some fun things to do this coming weekend across the Island.

Art festival in Victoria-by-the-Sea

Throughout July, the By-The-Sea Artist Festival in Victoria will showcase the work of Island artists. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Island artists are displaying and doing demonstrations of their work this month at the By-The-Sea Artist Festival in Victoria. The festival is open at various hours from Monday to Saturday until the end of July. Anyone is welcome to visit and bring their own artwork.

Every Saturday there is a workshop for children ages eight to 15 run by P.E.I. artist Haley Lewis. This Saturday's workshop on abstract art costs $10. Pre-registration is required and spots are limited.

The festival is hosted by Victoria's Glass Studio in partnership with Central Coastal. A final event on Aug. 7 will showcase the work artists have made throughout the festival.

Pendy's Pub at the Celtic Performing Arts Centre

This music showcase at the Celtic Performing Arts Centre in Summerside runs every Tuesday and Saturday until Sept. 4. Island entertainer Michael Pendergast will perform music and tell stories, and every Saturday he'll be joined by guest musicians from across the Island.

The production is inspired by the popular 1990s Eastlink TV show of the same name, which Pendergast hosted. Tickets are $25 and available on the centre's website and its box office. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Family fun at the Morell River Run Festival

This year at the Morell River Run Festival, rubber ducks will be hidden across Morell for children to find. (Morell River Run Festival/Facebook)

The 12th annual Morell River Run Festival is happening from July 16 to 18. This year's festival features events like sunset yoga, a softball tournament, trivia night and paddle board contest. Events are free or by donation.

One of the festival's iconic events won't be happening this year because the Morell Bridge is under construction: usually kids would drop rubber ducks off the bridge to race the toys down the river. This year, rubber ducks will be hidden around Morell, and whoever finds the grand prize duck wins a free bouncy house rental.

More details can be found on the festival's Facebook page.

Garden party at the Kings Playhouse

Islanders and visitors looking to enjoy an afternoon tea with a nice view can do so in Georgetown this weekend. The Kings Playhouse is hosting a series of garden parties every Sunday until Aug. 22. The event will feature live music and sweet treats. Partygoers can enjoy their tea with a view of the A.A. Macdonald Memorial Gardens.

Tickets are available for both adults and children on the Kings Playhouse's website.

Indian River Festival open mic

St. Mary's Church is the home of the Indian River Festival. (Indianriverfestival.com)

This weekend marks the start of the Indian River music festival. On Saturday, singers, musicians, storytellers and other performers are invited to sign up for an open mic event at St. Mary's Church in Indian River. The event is free for both performers and spectators, but pre-registration is required through the festival's website.

The entire festival runs from July 17 to Sept. 10 and features musicians from across P.E.I. and Canada. Audience members for all shows will be seated in two separate cohorts to follow public health guidelines.

Murray Harbour Farmers Market

Every Saturday from July to mid-October, the Murray Harbour Community Centre hosts a farmers' market from 9 a.m. to noon.

The market has been running annually since 2014. Visitors can buy produce, home decor, handmade jewelry, homemade baked goods and more. A maximum of 45 people are allowed to enter the centre at a time to maintain social distancing, according to the market's Facebook page.

