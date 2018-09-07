5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

Although some venues have already closed up on P.E.I., there's still plenty to enjoy on this late-summer weekend — here are a few suggestions.

1. Self-care expo

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Confederation Court Mall in Charlottetown, there's something called a self-care expo.

Self-care is about looking after your body and your mind, say organizers of a self-care fair. (Shutterstock/Prostock-studio)

"Learn different ways to practice self-care and treat yourself to a you day," the organizers say.

The fair promises demonstrations in makeup application, head massage, guided meditation, nutrition and cleansing, low-waste living, reflexology and more.

Proceeds go toward helping volunteer group Passion for Impact provide a home for an impoverished family in the Dominican Republic. More information and tickets ($35 each) on Facebook.

2. Trailside Café

There are three different shows to choose from this weekend at this funky little venue in Mount Stewart, P.E.I.

Friday night, rising P.E.I. star Logan Richard of Stratford plays his own developing brand of experimental rock and blues. At age 12, Richard formed the band Ripped Paper which played all over P.E.I. Tickets are $15 here.

On Saturday, P.E.I. singer-songwriter Brian J. Dunn, formerly of the band Life of Reilly, plays his unique Maritime-flavoured Americana from his recent debut album Death Do Us Part. Above is excerpts from Dunn's performance last summer at the Trailside. Tickets are $15 here.

Sunday, Toronto singer-songwriter Ben Kunder plays folk-pop songs from his latest album Better Human. He's shared the stage with the likes of Oh Susanna and Sarah Harmer. Tickets are $20 here.

Doors and kitchen for all shows are at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.

3. The Mack on sale

The cast of the musical Stories from the Red Dirt Road. (Submitted/Heather Ogg)

Two world-premiere Maritime musicals at The Mack, part of the Confederation Centre of the Arts, just went on sale for 40 per cent off. Tickets are now $23 to $39 each.

There are only a couple weeks left to see Stories from the Red Dirt Road and On the Road with Dutch Mason — the season ends Sept. 22.

Stories from the Red Dirt Road has a stellar cast of actor-musicians including Katie Kerr and Marlane O'Brien. O'Brien also adapted it for the stage from Island author Margie Carmichael's book, And My Name Is...Stories from the Quilt. It weaves together sometimes poignant, sometimes funny stories of four Island women with songs and poems. Tickets here.

On the Road with Dutch Mason tells the story of the iconic, hard-living Canadian bluesman, taking the audience on a road trip of Mason's life and music. It also has a top-notch cast including Islander John Connolly as Mason and Charlottetown festival veteran Cameron MacDuffee. Tickets here.

4. Fall Flavours

P.E.I.'s annual Fall Flavours festival has a jam-packed schedule this weekend.

A visit to The Chip Shack on the Charlottetown waterfront is part of every Taste the Town walking tour of historic downtown Charlottetown. (Experience PEI/Facebook )

Among the two dozen fun foodie events, there's deep-sea mackerel fishing in Georgetown both Friday and Saturday evening with an on-board barbecue ($55 for adults, $45 for those 12 and under).

Saturday morning there's a Taste the Town walking tour of historic Charlottetown ($59) with stops at six delicious locations for mussels, oysters, beer, a lobster roll and more.

Sunday afternoon at Cedar Dunes Provincial Park in O'Leary there's a lobster party on the pier ($95, $20 for children) with chefs Mark McEwan and Jane Crawford that promises "unexpected lobster dishes plated before your eyes." Shuttle service is provided from three locations for an extra $25.

Check out all the weekend events and more here.

5. Walk for literacy or Parkinson's

Support Parkinson's disease research with a fundraising walk on Sunday in Charlottetown. (Keith Hershmiller Photography)

Sunday, the Friends of the Montague Rotary Library are having their annual Racing to Read Run and Walk — choose from several distances to run or walk, from 2.5 kilometres to a half marathon. Proceeds go to library and literacy programming in eastern P.E.I. There will be door prizes and refreshments. Registration costs $10 to $25 depending on distance. Routes, start times and more can be found on the Facebook event page.

Sunday you can also join in the SuperWalk for Parkinson's, a fundraiser for research, advocacy and support for those with Parkinson's disease. It's a family and pet-friendly event with warm-up music by Emerald Junction, a silent auction and education.

It starts at HMCS Queen Charlotte, the naval reserve base in Charlottetown, with registration at 1 and the walk at 2 p.m. There's no fee for registration — a $50 donation gets you a T-shirt. You can choose between walking one kilometre or three. About 200 people usually participate. More info here.

