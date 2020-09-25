Fun things to do on P.E.I. this last weekend of September

This weekend's forecast looks like a dandy one — a great time to hit the road and explore some nooks and crannies of P.E.I. you might have missed this summer.

With fewer patrons being allowed per venue, most concerts offered on P.E.I. since COVID-19 began have sold out quickly — that's the case again with Phase II's concert Saturday night at The Guild in Charlottetown. The group is a popular dance band, but since it's too hard to physically distance while dancing, patrons will be seated at tables two metres apart, likely tapping toes!

Outdoor farmers markets continue this weekend, on Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the market location on Belvedere Avenue and on Sunday on Queen Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Next Sunday will be the last Downtown Charlottetown Farmer's market.

Here are some other events and activities to take in this last weekend of September.

Music at the Manse

Carla Bonnell, left, will be playing original songs and some of her favourite cover tunes, along with special guest Debbie Roy. (Music at the Manse/Facebook)

Saturday at at 7 p.m., take in a concert at The Manse — a beautifully-restored 1830's manse (the home of the local minister) in Marshfield, P.E.I.

Carla Bonnell will be playing original songs and some of her favourite cover tunes, along with special guest Debbie Roy.

For more information check out the event's Facebook page.

To reserve $25 seats in advance call (902) 213 2861. The price includes dessert and tea/coffee.

Morgan Davis at The Trailside

Legendary country bluesman Morgan Davis has entertained audiences across Canada, the United States and Europe for 45 years, and on Saturday night he'll be at The Trailside at The Arts Hotel in downtown Charlottetown for one night only.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

The Ceilidh Crew X2

The Ceilidh Crew has two concerts this weekend, making the most of a lovely forecast for this last weekend of September. (Ceilidh in the City/Facebook)

The five-person Ceilidh Crew will play two shows this weekend, and they both sound like a lot of fun!

Saturday the crew — a group including local musicians Kendall Docherty, Peter Burke, Heartz Godkin, Brian Knox and Brian Blacquiere — will have one final show in their summer series at the Brackley Drive-In.

It'll feature one of P.E.I.'s finest fiddlers Cynthia MacLeod, along with fan favourite folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Eddy Quinn.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 3. Admission is $10 per person or $30 per carload. Organizers encourage concertgoers to bring along a lawn chair to enjoy the nice weather being forecast.

Then Sunday at 2 p.m., the Kings Playhouse presents the second concert of its accessible arts series The Arts At Your Door, in the gazebo on the Montague waterfont.

More info on the event's Facebook page. Folks are welcome to bring along a lawn chair, because seating is limited in the gazebo. To book a spot, call 1-866-346-5666.

Walk for a cause

Dwight Gardiner, left, is living with myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. His wife Megan Gardiner, centre, and her sister Bethany Reeves lost their father and their aunt to the disease, and are walking Sunday in a fundraising march in Summerside. (Pickering Communications Inc.)

Saturday, raise awareness and research funds for multiple myeloma, a little-known and incurable cancer of the plasma cells, at Summerside's first Multiple Myeloma March, which is going ahead as an in-person event.

Organizers are asking participants to physically distance, use hand sanitizer and wear face masks.

Sisters Megan Gardiner and Bethany Reeves will lead the march — they're walking in honour of their father and aunt who died from the disease, and for Megan's husband, Dwight Gardiner, who was also diagnosed with myeloma in 2018. The event will begin at the Loyalist Country Inn at 1:30 p.m.

For more information about the march, check out its web page.

