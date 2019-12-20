5 fun things to do this final weekend before Christmas
Have fun and help Islanders while you do it at several events this weekend
It's the season of giving and Prince Edward Island has a lot of things going on this weekend that involve helping others.
This pre-Christmas weekend is going to be a busy one for last-minute shoppers, but if you're looking for a break from the race here are some things you can do.
Meet Dog Man
Bring the whole family to meet Dog Man at The Bookmark in the Confederation Court Mall this weekend.
On Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. the bookstore is hosting "the one and only Dog Man" — a canine crime-fighter who is one of the newest and biggest characters from author Dav Pilkey.
Readers may know Pilkey from his hit series Captain Underpants.
"Dav Pilkey's wildly popular Dog Man series appeals to readers of all ages and explores universally positive themes, including empathy, kindness, persistence, and the importance of being true to one's self," The Bookmark's Facebook post said.
Popalopalots FUNdraiser
This is a fun event for a fantastic cause.
The improv comedy group, the Popalopalots, is turning its annual Christmas show at The Guild into a fundraiser for a young boy with kidney disease.
All money raised from the event will go to the boy's family "to help ease the financial burden over Christmas, even just a little," the Facebook post said.
"It's going to be a super-fun night. Maybe some Xmas irreverence, some holiday mischief, and even a little bit of feel-goodery."
The event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available online.
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Fundraiser
Uncle Mike's Bar and Grill in Summerside will play host to a fundraiser to help a little girl who has a form of leukemia.
On Saturday between 6 and 9 p.m. there will be local artists playing Christmas jingles, a tree lighting, door prizes and a 50/50 draw.
"This Christmas, you get to help a little girl in our community and her family by showing up on December 21st with a donation of your choosing," the Facebook post said.
The event will have an outdoor concert featuring Trinity Bradshaw, Ben Chase, Jonny Arsenault, Dakota Oliver, Alan Sonier, Kristy and Aaron, Andy Adams, Jeannie Cameron, and D'Arcy and Moe.
Santa Claus Fire Truck Ride
The Borden-Carleton fire department is hosting its annual Santa Claus Fire Truck Ride.
The event is happening Sunday from 5-8 p.m.
3rd Annual Rockers For Recovery
Rock out and help others at this annual concert in Summerside.
The third annual Rockers for Recovery is happening on Dec. 21 at the Silver Fox Entertainment Complex and all proceeds go to the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Cerebral Palsy Foundation of P.E.I., according to the Facebook post.
The event is those 19 and older. Admission is $10.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event will run until 2 a.m.
