Horse racing, a block party and other fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

Halloween and trick-or-treating in August? You bet.

That's just one of many things going on this weekend as there's plenty to do and see as summer winds down.

Here are a few events going on this mid-August weekend.

​Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer

The big race should begin around 7 p.m. on Saturday, wrapping up a week of fun at Old Home Week. (Red Shores Racetrack & Casino/Facebook)

This will be the race you can't miss this summer.

The running of the Gold Cup and Saucer is a tradition on P.E.I. and one of the summer staple events in Charlottetown.

The big race should begin around 7 p.m. on Saturday, wrapping up a week of fun at Old Home Week.

Upstreet Block Party

'It's our way of giving back to this amazing neighbourhood and Island community,' the event listing for the Upstreet Block Party says. (Submitted by Upstreet Craft Brewing )

The Upstreet Block Party is back again for its fourth year and is "bigger than ever," the event listing says.

"Come out for a day of community fun with kids activities, an artisan market, beer garden, lawn games, a barber shop and live music to keep you dancing all day long!" says the event page.

Party-goers will hear from talents including Calm Baretta, Coyote and Lady Soul. The event is free and open to all ages.

"It's our way of giving back to this amazing neighbourhood and Island community."

Take in a powwow on Panmure Island

Drummers perform traditional songs for Indigenous dancers at a pow wow on Panmure Island last year. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Panmure Island will be the spot to be this weekend to celebrate Indigenous culture on P.E.I.

The Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. and the Native Council of P.E.I. are hosting powwows on the island on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be traditional dancers, singers and drummers and much more.

"Everyone welcome, free admission and camping, traditional dancers, singers and teachers, Mi'kmaq feast, full-service canteen and bingo, hand drum competitions and specials," says the Native Council's event listing.

​Halloween in August

'Bring candy for hundreds,' the event listing says. (Getty Images)

"If you haven't camped with us during our Halloween weekend you don't know what you're missing!" says the Facebook event listing from Twin Shores Camping Area.

The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the campgrounds in Darnley. It promises a "really huge" amount of trick-or-treating, according to the listing.

There will also be costume and campsite decoration contests as well as a monster's ball dance party, a haunted house and more.

Fortune Fun Day

There will also be a barbecue and beer tent available on site, the event listing says. (Mark Bochsler/CBC News)

There's an afternoon of fun going on at the Fortune Community Centre this weekend.

The sixth annual Fortune Fun Day is taking place on Sunday, Aug. 19, between 1-4 p.m, according to the event listing.

There will be canoeing and kayaking on the Fortune River, as well as activities around the centre, including an inflatable water slide and bouncy house, so says the event page.

There will also be a barbecue and beer tent available on site too.

Palmer Road Picnic Quilt Show

If you have a quilt to display, or just feel like taking part in a picnic, there will be a quilt show at the Palmer Road Parish on Sunday.

"We are very excited to announce that we have many quilters offering to display their works of art," says the event listing.

"We also have vintage and family heirlooms."

The event says there will be lobster burgers, french fries, hot dogs, horse and wagon rides, bingo, and much more.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Out in the Park

People are recommended to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and, of course 'don't forget the sunscreen.' (Out in the Park/Facebook)

PEERS Alliance is hosting a day of family fun in Charlottetown this Sunday.

"Get together with other LGBTQ2+ families and allies for crafts, lawn games, face painting, live music and a barbecue in support of PEERS Alliance," the event listing says.

People are recommended to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and, of course "don't forget the sunscreen."

The event begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

