5 fun things to do this first weekend of August

If you're a fan of music and seafood, you won't be disappointed in this first weekend of August.

There's plenty to eat on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and sure to be lots of music to keep you dancing and humming along the way.

From tip to tip across the province, here are some of the fun events to take in this weekend.

1. Tyne Valley Oyster Festival/Rock the Boat

Down for a weekend of rock and oysters?

The Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat Music Fest are sure to fit the need. The oyster festival runs through to Sunday night with the 2018 Canadian Oyster Shucking Championship being held Friday evening.

Following a community parade on Saturday, the Rock the Boat Music Festival will shake up western P.E.I. with many live performances.

Canadian rock musician Kim Mitchell, together with The Glorious Sons, Ellis Family Band, Andrew Waite & The Firm and others will be playing into the night.

As of Friday, tickets for the Rock the Boat Music Fest are still available.

2. The Island Fringe Festival

According to the website, all fringe shows are admission by donation with 100 per cent of the donations going directly to the artists. (Victoria Goring)

The Island Fringe Festival is back and has expanded to 10 shows this year.

The annual summer festival celebrates independent art and alternative theatre, giving Canadian and international artists the opportunity to create and perform new theatrical works in Charlottetown.

This year the festival is welcoming shows from P.E.I., Toronto, Los Angeles and even France.​ A mother and her 14-year-old daughter even drove from Los Angeles to Charlottetown to perform a play they wrote together.

According to the website, all fringe shows are admission by donation with 100 per cent of the donations going directly to the artists.

For a full schedule, check the Island Fringe Festival website.

3. Mussels and Mariners

Mussels & Mariners returns to the Montague Waterfront and Marina which will come alive with 'great food and music,' the event listing says. (Shutterstock)

There's a big event happening this weekend in Montague that's aimed at celebrating "our sea roots," according to the event listing.

Mussels & Mariners returns to the Montague Waterfront and Marina which will come alive with "great food and music."

The two-day event has music from Rachel Beck and Dylan Menzie, as well as storytelling with Alan Buchanan and, of course, a lot of mussels thanks to chef Kyle Panton.

For a full schedule of Saturday and Sunday's events, check the Town of Montague website.

4. Check out Charlottetown's new window exhibit

Coun. Greg Rivard and Natalie Munn, the city’s heritage researcher and collections coordinator, hold an image of Queen Square in front of the new exhibit. (City of Charlottetown)

If you're in the capital and walking about downtown, take a look through time at the city's new window exhibit.

The display is at the storefront windows of the Planning and Heritage Department at 233 Queen Street and runs for the rest of the month.

It depicts the historic squares of Charlottetown, featuring donated artifacts as well as images of streets, buildings and people showcasing the rich history of the city.

"Throughout history, these special spaces have hosted a wide variety of activities including: baseball games, pancake breakfasts, religious services, grazing livestock and even the last public hanging," a release from the city said.

"But they remain park-like sanctuaries where the average citizen or visitor can go to enjoy a little bit of nature and calm in the middle of the city."

​5. Take in a concert at Spinnakers' Landing

If you're in the Summerside area and fancy more live music, Spinnakers' Landing will be the place to be.

It'll be a bring-your-own-lawn chair type weekend with local singer-songwriters taking the stage.

According to the Spinnakers' Landing Facebook page, all showtimes are 6-8 p.m. unless stated otherwise.

Lawrence Maxwell will be kicking the weekend off with a show on Friday.

Ron Holley will follow with another show on Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Side by Each will cap off with a final show on Sunday.​

