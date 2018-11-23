6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this last weekend of November

As the Christmas countdown marches on — the big day is just one month from Sunday! — there's more than ever to do across P.E.I.

Here are some suggestions for entertainment this weekend.

1. Jimmy Rankin

Jimmy Rankin will be at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside, P.E.I., Friday night, after selling out the Trailside Café in Mount Stewart Thursday night.

He's touring his new album Moving East, "a homecoming album featuring true stories, tall tales and bittersweet ballads, and the classic folk-rock sound that Rankin helped pioneer" says the concert's promotional material.

His special guest is fiddler Ashley MacIsaac, who's got more fun things planned this weekend (see below).

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $42, find them here.

2. Ashley MacIsaac and Richard Wood

MacIsaac used to be known as the bad boy of Celtic music — see if he has settled down any, at his shows on P.E.I. this weekend. (Ashley MacIsaac/Facebook )

Famous Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIsaac is making the most of his time on the Island this weekend. He'll play with P.E.I.'s Richard Wood in The Pourhouse upstairs at The Old Triangle in Charlottetown Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

It promises to be "a mighty afternoon of tunes and fun to remember," the event's Facebook page says.

Tickets are $20, get them at The Old Triangle in person or by phone.

3. Comedy by Rob MacDonald

Funnyman Rob MacDonald is staging a series of four short comedies he's written and directed, called Four One-Act Comedies Did By Rob MacDonald. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Rob MacDonald is arguably one of P.E.I.'s funniest people. He's known for co-writing and starring in Annekenstein for years, as well as Sketch-22 and founding member of improv group The Popalopalots.

And now he has written and is directing Four One-Act Comedies Did by Rob MacDonald, all "quite different in theme, all pretty light in tone, all fairly family-friendly" he explains.

The plays feature actors Alicia Arsenault, Adam Brazier, Kassinda Bulger, Kelly Caseley, Jay Gallant, Cameron MacDonald, Rachel MacLeod, Lennie MacPherson, Graham Putnam, Rory Starkman and Tim Wartman.

The shows hit the stage at The Guild in Charlottetown Thursday and continue Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are $25, get them online or at The Guild box office on Queen Street. More on the event's Facebook page.

4. Victorian Christmas Weekend

P.E.I.'s only outdoor Christmas market happens in Charlottetown this weekend. (Discover Charlottetown/Facebook )

Friday through Sunday enjoy Charlottetown's old-fashioned Victorian Christmas weekend.

There's an outdoor market on Queen Street with crafts and food, fire pits where shoppers can warm up and carolers to entertain. There's also free horse and wagon rides, ice- sculpting demonstrations, free movies (book tickets in advance) and a petting zoo.

The hours are Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Charlottetown tree lighting at 6:15 Friday is always a highlight. Check out the full schedule here.

5. Christmas Parade

The jolly old elf himself caps off the Charlottetown Christmas parade each year. (Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

The Christmas parade in Charlottetown is a fun way to kick off the holiday season, especially if you have young children.

Grab a thermos of hot chocolate and camp out along University Avenue for a close-up look at fire trucks, floats, dogs, horses, clowns and Santa Claus himself!

It starts at 5 p.m. at UPEI, down University Avenue to Grafton Street where it turns right and continues to West Street to finish at the provincial government buildings.

The local food bank will be taking donations of non-perishable food, and children can bring their letters to Santa to be collected by Canada Post employees.

6. Craft fairs

One of P.E.I.'s smallest craft fairs this Saturday in Breadalbane is full of talented local artisans. (Breadalbane Small is Beautiful Christmas Craft Fair & Canteen/Facebook)

Lots of craft fairs across the Island this weekend — here are a few.

The Kensington Community Craft Fair is in its 25th year. It's being held at Queen Elizabeth Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Also on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., there's a craft fair at the Milton Community Hall.

Admission is $2, free for those 12 and under. Beeswax candles, local jewelry, photography, crocheting, hand-sewn items and more.

And Breadalbane's Small is Beautiful craft fair will be held at the Breadalbane community centre in the historic schoolhouse and will feature talented area artisans including Stanley Pottery and Weaving, P.E.I. Maple and More, Oceanna Seaplants and others.

