5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this mid-November weekend

It's a bit hard to believe because the weather has hit record highs on P.E.I. this November, but there are only six more weekends before Christmas.

That means those who can have mounted crafts shows, following public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Royal North and Irish Mythen are playing at the Trailside in Charlottetown Saturday and Sunday respectively, but the shows are sold out.

A reminder for music-lovers: The City of Charlottetown is going ahead with four annual free Christmas concerts Nov. 28 and 29 on the Confederation Centre's mainstage, as part of its Wintertide Festival. This year, snag your tickets by visiting the centre's box office between noon and 5 p.m. this Monday or call them at 1-800-565-0278. Tickets always go fast!

Here are a few more fun things to do this mid-November weekend.

P.E.I.Crafts Council Fair

Ashley Anne Clark and many other vendors will be spread throughout three ballrooms at the P.E.I. Convention Centre this weekend for the annual P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas Fair. (peicraftscouncil.com)

It's been a P.E.I. tradition for 56 years, and the pandemic wasn't about to stop organizers from putting on the P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas fair.

More than 40 vendors are at the P.E.I. Convention Centre to sell their wares including pottery, jewelry, clothing, carving, art, leatherwork, Mi'kmaq baskets and more.

It started Friday and continues Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

Gordie Sampson, Port Cities in concert

Cape Breton favourite Gordie Sampson will be in concert at the Confed Centre with special guest Port Cities Saturday night at 7:30.

As of publication time there were only a few tickets left. Snag them here for $35 plus fees ($45.35).

Sampson is the songwriter behind Carrie Underwood's Jesus Take The Wheel, as well as hits for Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and his own 2004 hit album, Sunburn.

Port Cities is Halifax-based duo Dylan Guthro and Carleton Stone (Breagh MacKinnon departed the group last year). They've been working on their pop hooks, and they're good! Check out their newest effort, I Still See You At Parties, a collaboration with Emma Lee.

Zero Resistance exhibit + pop-up

Zero Resistance says on its website 'the purpose of the brand is to inspire believers to express their love for Jesus through various creative media.' (Zero Resistance/Facebook)

Saturday, art exhibit meets pop-up shop as Charlottetown skateboard and streetwear Town City hosts an exhibit with augmented reality by Zero Resistance and local digital artist Niyi Adeogun.

The pop-up event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shop at 155 Queen St.

Zero Resistance Brand's Untitled Phase II clothing collection will also be unveiled. Patrons are asked to wear a mask.

For more info, check out the event's Facebook page.

St. Peters Bay Christmas Artisans Market

Twenty-five local artisans will be selling their wares including cute holiday-themed wooden signs at a fair at The Points East Coastal Inn in St. Peters Bay the next three weekends. (Artisans By the Bay?Facebook)

The next three weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Fridays noon to 5 p.m., 25 local artisans are taking over the Points East Coastal Inn (the old manse) in St. Peters Bay for a holiday show and sale.

Shop for jewelry, art, stained glass, woodworking, gnomes, locally-made chocolates and more.

For more info check out the event's Facebook page.

Country music at The Manse

Country singer Lisa Richard and P. Paul Majcan will play Music at the Manse Saturday night. (Lisa Richard/Facebook)

Country singer Lisa Richard is visiting from New Brunswick. After putting on a show Friday, she'll have another one Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Manse in Marshfield, with hosts Archer and Ricky Lee.

Richard brings with her P. Paul Majcan to play some original and cover tunes, as she continues to promote her 2017 debut CD Tangled Up.

"Bringing together the sounds of rock, blues and country, this dynamic/powerhouse singer is often compared to the likes of Cher, Wyonna Judd and Tracy Chapman," her website says.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at (902) 213-2861. There's usually a delightful dessert and tea intermission. For more info check out their Facebook event page.

