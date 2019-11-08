6 fun things to do this Remembrance Day weekend

Do you have your Christmas shopping done yet?

Kidding. Sort of.

The Christmas craft fair season starts this weekend with at least three on the go, including the biggie at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside.

There will be about 160 vendors from all over the Maritimes at the school this weekend. There will be music, food — the fudge! — and plenty of crafts and other gift ideas.

It runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3, with proceeds going to TOSH athletic and leadership councils.

Organizers are asking people to bring reusable bags.

There are also craft fairs at the Wheatley River Community Hall on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at the Wilmot Community Centre in Summerside on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Even if you don't get all your shopping done, the fairs are a great place to socialize.

Here are some other things to do this long weekend. There are ceremonies across the Island on Monday. CBC P.E.I. will be broadcasting live on its Facebook page from the ceremony at the cenotaph in Charlottetown.

Doubt: A Parable on stage

Jenna Marie and Adam Gauthier star in Doubt: A Parable, playing at the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

The subject matter might be a little unsettling, but the theme is important and the writing — well, it did win a Pulitzer Prize for John Patrick Shanley.

The upstart Sandstone Theatre Company presents Doubt: A Parable at Watermark Theatre in North Rustico Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The 2008 film starred Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis, who were all nominated for Academy Awards.

I've never had such a serious topic to deal with. — Jenna Marie

Sandstone's production features local actors Barbara Rhodenhizer, Adam Gauthier, Jenna Marie and Tamara Steele.

It is set in 1964 at a Catholic church in New York. It casts doubts around the character of Father Flynn, played by Gauthier, and his relationship with a boy.

Marie, who plays the young and naive Sister James, said the play was "a huge undertaking" for the cast.

"I've never had such a serious topic to deal with so you really want to make sure that you're doing justice to anybody who might have experienced something like this," she said in an interview on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

Tickets are $25 and available at ticketwizard.ca or at the door.

Go Your Own Way to Fleetwood Mac tribute

Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, plays hits from the the band's heyday in the 1970s. (Submitted by VaughnCo Entertainment)

Fleetwood Mac was one of the most popular bands in the world in the late 1970s. Their album Rumours won a Grammy Award in 1978.

Rumours is also the name of a Fleetwood Mac tribute show playing Friday night at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown. There are a smattering of tickets still available starting at $34.50 plus taxes and fees.

The group performed Thursday night in Summerside.

Fleetwood Mac's hits include Go Your Own Way, Dreams, Don't Stop and You Make Loving Fun.

Free Remembrance Day concert Sunday

Phase II and Friends are, from left, Pat King, Gerry Hickey, Keila Glydon, John McGarry, Jeanie Campbell, Ed Young and Blaine Murphy. (Submitted by Gerry Hickey)

One of Charlottetown's hardest working bands is putting on a free concert Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Paul's Anglican Church.

Phase II and Friends will be performing songs with a Remembrance Day theme, such as One Tin Soldier by The Original Caste and We'll Meet Again by Vera Lynn, says band member Gerry Hickey.

There will also be special poem readings, according to the the agenda.

Giddy up to the harness races

There are 27 races scheduled this weekend at the Charlottetown Driving Park. (Red Shores Racetrack and Casino)

The harness racing season continues this weekend at the Charlottetown Driving Park at Red Shores.

Even if you're not a betting person, it's entertaining to watch the horses race around the track and hear the excitement in Vance Cameron's voice calling the action.

If you're unsure how it all works, there are always lots of people around happy to share their knowledge.

There are 12 races on Saturday and 13 on Sunday. Post time is 12:30.

Yoga for young children

Children are asked to wear their favourite pyjamas for storytime yoga. (Charlottetown Yoga Space/Facebook)

Any parents of young children out there want 75 minutes to themselves on Saturday?

The Charlottetown Yoga Space is hosting Pajama Storytime Yoga for kids ages three to six from 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Children are asked to wear their favourite pyjamas and bring a sleeping bag and stuffed toy. The kids will release some energy with playful yoga games before snuggling in for a quiet storytime yoga practice.

Parents can drop them off and do some shopping or whatever they like. Just don't lose track of time!

Cost is $20, and includes a light snack. Register here.

