7 fun things to do on P.E.I. this mid-July weekend

Summer is hitting its peak with new veggies hitting the Island's ubiquitous roadside produce stands daily.

If the beach is your thing, there is free admission at P.E.I. National Park on Saturday with lots of fun events including a lifeguard competition.

From east to west on P.E.I., here are some of the fun events to take in this second-last weekend of July.

1. Morell River Run Festival

The rubber duck race is a popular feature of the Morell River Run Festival this weekend. (Morell River Run Festival/Facebook)

The Morell River Run festival has been going since Wednesday and continues through Sunday.

It includes a parade Friday night starting at 6:30, exhibits at Leo Rossiter Park, a homemade boat race on Saturday, and the popular rubber duck race to win $1,000 on Sunday.

For all the details check out the event's Facebook page.

2. Big rigs on display

Get up close to some big wheels at the Charlottetown Event Grounds Saturday from 10 to 4. (Submitted by Family Place)

Saturday at the Charlottetown Event Grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the P.E.I. Trucker's Big Rig Show & Shine is all about trucks of all kinds — dump trucks, tractor-trailers, logging trucks, milk trucks, cement trucks, even tow trucks.

The trucks will also parade through Charlottetown at the end of the day.

All trucks are welcome. Registration for trucks is $20 with proceeds going to the IWK Children's Hospital.

Admission is by donation to the IWK.

3. Pride Week begins

Pride flags will be raised this weekend as P.E.I. Pride Week begins. (Pride PEI/Facebook)

Pride Week begins on P.E.I. Sunday with church services in both Charlottetown (Trinity Clifton United) and Summerside (Summerside Presbyterian) at 10:30 a.m.

There will also be a free barbecue hosted by MP Sean Casey in Rochford Square in Charlottetown Sunday from 2 to 4 with hot dogs, chips and pop and live music from Emily Coffin and Ryan Merry.

More info on this week's events including Drag Queen Trivia, a Queer Clothing Exchange and a poetry slam can be found on Pride PEI's Facebook page.

4. Victorian Garden Tea

The fabulous gardens at Aiken House in Warren Grove are the perfect setting for a Victorian Tea fundraiser Saturday. (Submitted by Carolyn Aiken)

Aiken House and Gardens in Warren Grove, P.E.I., — arguably the most spectacular private gardens on the Island — is hosting a Victorian Garden Tea Saturday with seatings from 10 a.m. to noon and again at 1:30-3:30 as a fundraiser for the Mikinduri Children of Hope Foundation.

Tickets are $25 and can be bought online from Gaylene Smith: e-transfer gaylenes@mikinduri.com

5. Passion and love at Indian River Festival

Isabel Bayrakdarian, left, will play the Indian River Festival Sunday afternoon, while Trio Tangere, right, plays Friday night. (Indian River Festival)

Beautiful St. Mary's Church at Indian River has two shows this weekend — Friday at 7:30 p.m., Trio Tangere will play world music. The group is "an exciting new ensemble with the uncommon combination of two guitars and a violin," a news release from the festival said.

The individual artists — Marc Djokic on violin and Jérôme Ducharme and Louis Trépanier on guitars — were already established virtuosi when they started performing together.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for students and seniors and $20 for children 12 and under — find them here.

Then Sunday at 3 p.m. in a show called Amor y Pasiòn, enjoy Isabel Bayrakdarian, an Indian River Festival favourite and internationally-acclaimed soprano, joined by violinist Marc Djokic and the festival's own artistic director, pianist Robert Kortgaard. They'll play "sparkling gypsy tunes, zarzuela and swaying rhythms of steamy Espana," the website promises.

Tickets are $42 for adults, $40 for seniors and students and $20 for children 12 and under and can be found here.

6. Willy Wonka Jr.

Spotlight School of Arts presents Willy Wonka Jr. at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside, P.E.I., Friday night at 7. (Spotlight School of Arts Inc./Facebook)

Friday at 7 p.m. take in a local production called Willy Wonka Jr. at Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside, P.E.I., being produced by the Spotlight School of Arts, which teaches theatre skills to kids. This is the summer camp's major production with actors ages six to 16.

The fun musical about a group of children visiting Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory features songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder in addition to a host of fun new songs, the Harbourfront's website says.

Tickets are $20.75 for adults and $16.15 for children under 12 — that includes all taxes and fees. Find them here.

Spotlight will produce the same show in Charlottetown with a second group of summer camp students August 20 at Carrefour de l'Isle St. Jean.

7. Potato Blossom Festival

The crowning of Miss Potato Blossom is part of the annual festival celebrating potatoes in O'Leary. (PEI Potato Blossom Festival/Facebook)

Up west in O'Leary, the Potato Blossom Festival started last Sunday and continues through this Sunday.

It's celebrating 50 years with traditional events including a pancake breakfast at the O'Leary Legion Saturday morning from 7 to 10 a.m., the Spud Run at 8 a.m. and a potato peeling contest at 10 a.m. There's a parade on Main Street at 1 p.m.

Sunday there's a washer toss competition from noon to 6 p.m. for $25 a team, a car show at Centennial Park for $5 admission, and a free kids day and barbecue at the Canadian Potato Museum from 2:30 to 4:30.

See the complete schedule of events here.

More P.E.I. news