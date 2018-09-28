10 fun things to do on P.E.I. this last weekend of September

There's so much going on across P.E.I. this last weekend of September.

Here are a few suggestions that will keep you busy and entertained all weekend.

1. Culture Days

Culture Days is a three-day nation-wide celebration of arts and culture, hosted by local arts groups and municipalities.

Islanders are invited to take part in free hands-on events like workshops, tours and collaborative art projects happening all over P.E.I.

At the Stratford Town Centre Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., play drums and make your own percussion instrument in a free workshop.

Saturday at the Confederation Centre you can try a dance or musical theatre class, join in Victorian Games like horseshoes and croquet with the Confederation Players from 1 to 3 p.m., make button pins in the library from 3 to 4 p.m., and more.

For more information or to sign up for dance classes visit the Culture Days website.

2. Library book sale

Volunteers are getting ready for the fall book sale at the Confederation Centre Public Library this weekend. (CBC)

The fall book sale at the Confed Centre started Friday and continues Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.

Organized by the Friends of the Confederation Centre Public Library, the sale will have books, DVDs and CDs.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

3. Fall fair

The cake walk at last year's fall fair at West Kent Elementary. (Submitted by Mireille Ozon)

West Kent Elementary School in Charlottetown is having a fall fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There's fun for all ages including face painting, cookie decorating, a dunk tank, magic show, fortune telling, family photo area, pumpkin decorating, and lots of outdoor games.

Pizza, popcorn and snow cones will be for sale — there's also a 50/50 and basket draw.

New this year: inflatable soccer darts and a Nerf juggler. More on the event's Facebook page.

4. Art party

The Confed Centre's art gallery will host a dance party with art and games Saturday night. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

Saturday night at the Confederation Centre's art gallery they're holding an "after-hours art party" called afterimage.

From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. the gallery will be transformed into "a multi-level living, dancing hive of creativity," promised a press released. Expect signature cocktails, dancing, sculpture and video installations and live music.

The event includes an interactive collaboration with Holland College's video game design program and work by local artists.

Tickets are $20 each at the door. More info on Facebook.

5. Grand Ruisseau Song Festival

Caroline Bernard will be part of the closing concert for the Grand Ruisseau Song Festival Sunday evening in Mont Carmel. (Festival de la chanson du Grand Ruisseau/Facebook)

The Grand Ruisseau Song Festival is happening this weekend at the Centre de Mont Carmel, and is a project of the Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel.

A songwriters' circle Saturday at 8 p.m. will feature Gary Gallant and Albert Arsenault from P.E.I.'s Évangéline region as well as Didier Turbide from the Magdalen Islands. Admission is $12 for adults or $10 for co-op members and includes a dance afterward with the group Deux Gorgées for those 19 and over.

A closing concert Sunday at 7 p.m. will feature two choirs — L'air du temps from Fatima, Magdalen Islands, and a local choir under the direction of Lucille Petitpas. There will also be a performance by a family group of Marcella Richard, Patsy Richard, Léonie Richard, Julien Robichaud, Caroline Bernard and Rémi Arsenault.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for co-op members, $5 for students and free for preschoolers. For more information visit the festival's Facebook page.

6. Farm Day in the City

Farm Day in the City takes over lower Queen Street in Charlottetown Sunday. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

If you weren't able to make it to a farm on Open Farm Day a few weeks ago, no worries — Farm Day in the City brings the farm to Charlottetown Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's a free open-air farmers market that brings 15,000 people to town, taking over lower Queen Street in Charlottetown, along with food vendors and artisans. There's a petting zoo, live music, face painting and a pie-eating contest.

For more information visit Discover Charlottetown or the event's Facebook page.

7. Fire department open house

Check out a real fire truck Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charlottetown Fire Department's open house. (Charlottetown - Great Things Happen Here/Facebook)

The Charlottetown Fire Department will host an open house on Sunday as part of Farm Day in the City. Come by the fire station at 89 Kent Street (behind city hall) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Try on firefighting gear, check out the fire trucks and learn how to use a fire extinguisher — firefighters will be there to answer any questions. And they're looking for new volunteers.

A miniature fire truck will be available for free rides for children, and light refreshments will be served.

8. Run for the Cure

The Run for the Cure in Charlottetown brings out thousands of participants every year. (Run For the Cure PEI/Twitter)

The annual CIBC Run for the Cure is a fun one or five-kilometre run or walk through downtown Charlottetown, beginning and ending at Confederation Landing Park on Sunday afternoon. Held on the same day across Canada, the run raises about $17 million annually for the Canadian Cancer Society to use in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and support programs for breast cancer.

Register any time after 9 a.m. right up until the run starts. Opening ceremonies start at 1:30 with an inspirational survivor speech and a warm-up, and the run starts at 2 p.m.

Registration is $45 per person. More on the P.E.I. run's website here.

9. The Cool Moon Festival

This new festival is being presented by the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society (GEBIS) and the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute (GWBI), the groups that educate hundreds of Buddhist monks and nuns on P.E.I.

Cool Moon calls itself a cross-cultural arts festival and has two main performances, as well as a display of Chinese ink paintings at the Confederation Centre and pop-up events across the Island.

Saturday at 7 p.m. the Homburg stage hosts the Cool Moon Invitational Gala, "a cultural arts exchange" with more than 40 artists performing music, dance and Chinese opera. Special guest Karine Ste-Marie will sing her song Charlottetown in both French and English. Tickets are $17.50 to $35 and can be found here.

Sunday's matinee at 2 p.m. is described as the "grand highlight" of the festival, with the award-winning Wanma Jiancuo Dance Company from Beijing, China, performing Shangri-La, a western modern dance fused with Tibetan traditional dancing. Special guest Lennie Gallant will open the show with his song Searching for Abegweit featuring Indigenous dancers. Tickets are $17.50 to $35 and can be found here.

10. Bennett Birding Classic

P.E.I. birders will be on the lookout Saturday for as many bird species as possible, like this song sparrow. (Shirley Gallant/Facebook)

The Bennett Birding Classic all day Saturday is an opportunity to get involved in bird watching, for beginners to experts.

It also helps to gather important information on fall species in P.E.I. while raising funds to secure their habitat — participants take pledges.

The event is an activity of the Natural History Society of P.E.I. and Island Nature Trust named in honour of the late Neil Bennett, a passionate Island naturalist.

Teams can travel to any part of the Island and spend up to 24 hours in a quest to find as many species as possible. Teams will compete to break the autumn record of 107 species spotted.

More P.E.I news