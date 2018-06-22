8 fun things to do on P.E.I. this last full weekend of June

The Festival of Small Halls wraps up this weekend with comedy, highland dancing, music and storytelling, and there's plenty more to do from getting active to sampling P.E.I. cuisine.

Here's a taste of what's on offer this weekend across the Island.

1. Sea the Coast Paddle Festival

A new festival in Borden-Carleton called Sea the Coast is aimed at kayakers, canoeists and paddle-boarders.

Three days of workshops, coastal and river paddles, entertainment, food and music take place Friday through Sunday. There will be vendor exhibits; Mi'kmaq cultural events including storytelling, dancing and drumming; and a concert Saturday night featuring Dylan Menzie and The Amanda Jackson Band.

Highlights include a paddle under the Confederation Bridge and a keynote speech and instruction from Olympian Andrew Russell.

Paddlers must be 14 and over, and Saturday's nights music is only for those 19 and over. Ticket prices vary — adult weekend passes are $120 — find them here.

2. Duck Day

Find out more about ducks and wetlands on P.E.I. at a free event Saturday at 2 at the P.E.I. Farm Centre on University Ave. (The Associated Press)

Join Ducks Unlimited for Duck Day with a free barbecue, craft-making, face painting, live music and other outdoor family fun — you'll even get close to some wetland critters.

It's happening Saturday at the P.E.I. Farm Centre on University Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3. Anne turns 54!

Anne of Green Gables is celebrating 54 years on stage at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown. (Louise Vessey)

Anne of Green Gables the Musical kicks off its 54th season this weekend. The iconic muscial is directed this year by Adam Brazier and stars 23 triple threats from across Canada including A.J. Bridel as Anne.

Tickets start at $29 and there are still a handful of tickets left for Friday night's preview show at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday afternoon's grand opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Anne runs in repertory with Jesus Christ Superstar on the Confederation Centre mainstage until Sept. 22.

4. Up in Smoke

The cast of Up In Smoke rehearses for opening night of The Feast Dinner Theatre in Charlottetown Saturday Night. (Submitted by The Feast Dinner Theatre)

The Feast Dinner Theatre is staging the original Up In Smoke, a musical comedy about three sisters who inherit their debt-ridden family farm and decide to grow marijuana.

There are two separate casts to stage the show in both Summerside at the Brothers 2 Restaurant and in Charlottetown at The Rodd Hotel.

To celebrate its 40th season, the dinner theatre has invited back one of its original writers, Brian Nasimok, for a special guest appearance. He was hired in 1978 to develop the dinner theatre format, which opened the popular Governor's Feast in Summerside in 1979.

The show begins Saturday in Charlottetown and the following Friday in Summerside. It will run five nights a week Tuesdays through Saturdays — some shows are already sold out.

Ticket prices average about $45 (more for VIPs, less for seniors and children) and are available here.

5. Kitchen parties and ceilidhs

Richard Wood, left, Brad Fremlin, centre, and Gordon Belsher are ready for another season of weekly ceilidhs at the Stanley Bridge Hall. (Stanley Bridge Hall Ceilidhs/Facebook )

Richard Wood, Gordon Belsher and Brad Fremlin will once again bring their World Class Kitchen Party shows to the Stanley Bridge Hall, Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. until Sept. 22.

Hear original tunes and traditional favourites from three of P.E.I.'s most seasoned and talented musicians.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.

Keep the fun going into the week — Stanley Bridge Hall Ceilidhs start this Monday and run Mondays and Wednesdays all summer.

Enjoy music from the Chaisson Trio, Gary Chipmand and Jordan Chowen on Mondays, and the Aresenault Trio of Louise Arsenault, Helen Bergeron and Jonathan Arseanult as well as Gary Chipman on Wednesdays. Tickets are $15 plus fees or $10 for children 12 and under plus fees, and are available here.

6. A cast of toys

The P.E.I. Lobster Festival includes a 'super cork' competition to see who can complete lobster fishing work the fastest. (PEI Lobster Festival/Facebook)

The Events of the Warren County Fair as Observed by a Young Astronaut is a quirky play in which the "actors" are all small vintage toys or found objects.

Playwrights Mike Geither and Amy Schwabauer will perform their original play, which they've been touring since last fall.

It's being produced by The River Clyde Pageant and will be staged at The Mill in New Glasgow on Saturday at 7 p.m. and at The Vessel in Charlottetown twice on Sunday, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are just over $11 including a service fee and can be found here.

7. P.E.I. Lobster Festival

Some of the 'cast' of toys in a quirky new play being presented three times this weekend on P.E.I. (The Events of the Warren County Fair as Observed by a Young Astronaut/Facebook)

On Sunday, chef Michael Smith will host the second annual P.E.I. Lobster Festival in beautiful Souris, P.E.I., presented by the Souris Harbour Authority.

There's a free event at historic Souris lighthouse from 12 to 4 p.m. with demonstrations, music, a Lobster Roll Challenge for P.E.I. chefs and a kids' show by Lester the Lobster.

A lobster dinner at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex goes from 5 to 8 p.m. — tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

8. Diverscity Multicultural Festival

Dancing in the streets is part of the fun at DiverseCity multicultural events. ( DiverseCity Multicultural Festival/Facebook)

DiverseCity is 12 this year, and organizers are expecting even more people than ever before to take in the festival celebrating the many cultures that call P.E.I. home.

Displays, dancing, music and food are part of the fun from 2 to 10 p.m., and it's free.

The festival happens in three locations — the first one Charlottetown on Sunday is expected to attract more than 20,000 people. Four blocks of Queen Street will be closed for the event.

Two more Diversecity events are scheduled for Montague July 15 and for the first time, in Alberton, P.E.I., July 22.

More P.E.I. news