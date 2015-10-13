6 fun things to do this mid-July weekend on P.E.I.

As summer gets into a much-modified full swing on P.E.I., there's plenty to do under the ease back of COVID-19 restrictions.

The beaches are uncrowded, if a cool dip in the ocean and sand between your toes is your idea of fun.

Here are a few other entertainment opportunities to try this weekend.

Just remember to bring your face mask, hand sanitizer and to keep your physical distance.

1. Cinemas reopen

Movie theatres in Charlottetown are reopening Friday.

At the Cineplex in the Charlottetown Mall, there are few new releases including Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss of Mad Men fame and Sonic The Hedgehog. The other movies include 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody and classics like Jaws, Jurassic Park.

For more info and to purchase tickets, check out the Cineplex website, where you can also rent a huge selection of movies to watch at home.

City Cinema in downtown Charlottetown is also showing Bohemian Rhapsody Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $10, or $7 if you're a senior, Film Society member or child under 14. Seats will be assigned, to allow physical distancing, You can still walk up to buy tickets, but the theatre is encouraging people to book tickets in advance on the cinema's website as they will have only about 20 seats available for each screening.

2. Stay 3 Annes apart

The Green Gables national historic site in Cavendish finally reopened to the public this week — until now, just the grounds and the woodshed were open.

Admission to the historic homestead and its grounds is about $8 for adults, $6.60 for seniors 65 and over, and free for youth 17 and under.

Visitors to Green Gables are encouraged to visit before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m. to help reduce wait times in line and to facilitate physical distancing, said a release issued by Parks Canada, adding visitors should be aware that scheduled interpretive tours and some interactive exhibits like the Lego station and costume station remain closed.

Groups of 10 or more are asked to make a reservation in advance. For more information check out their website.

3. Music at The Trailside

The Trailside music venue is in the process of moving to the new Arts Hotel in Charlottetown — and since the COVID-19 pandemic put construction behind schedule, the planned Trailside concert series is going ahead on the third floor of the nearby Holman Grand Hotel.

Rachel Beck played Thursday night and will play again Friday from 8 to 10 p.m., promoting her new six track EP Stronger Than You Know produced by P.E.I. native Daniel Ledwell. Logan Richard will play Saturday and Sunday night, and Irish Mythen the following Monday through Friday, but those shows are already sold out. Dennis Ellsworth will play next Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26, followed by Catherine MacLellan July 27 to 29.

Food will be served by the hotel's restaurant, Redwater Rustic Grille. Doors open at 6:30. Capacity is 50 people, with a maximum of six customers per table.

Tickets are $25 and are available at trailside.ca or Back Alley Music on Queen Street in Charlottetown.

4. Nature activities in Victoria Park

The City of Charlottetown has created new, self-led nature education activities in beautiful Victoria Park.

The entrance to the woods at the centre of Charlottetown's Victoria Park. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Each Monday in July and August, kid-friendly nature-based activities will be available at the ball field clubhouse at Victoria Park, where instructions will be displayed in the window. Supplies needed to complete the activity will be provided Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a new activity each week, including woodland journaling, scavenger hunts, sketching and more.

The city also has a new self-guided tour of the Victoria Park arboretum, a botanical garden of native trees and shrubs, some of which are quite rare. The arboretum is a popular area of the park for picnics and quiet activities, located in a clearing at the edge of the park trails. The arboretum map is available online and paper copies of the map will be available at the ball field clubhouse veranda.

For more information on both of these activities, visit www.charlottetown.ca/treesofvicpark.

5. Ebb & Flow: Tides of Settlement on P.E.I.

Saturdays July 11 through Aug. 22 at the Beaconsfield Carriage House from 8 to 10 p.m., experience Ebb & Flow: Tides of Settlement on P.E.I. It's the second year for the all-ages multimedia live stage show created by seasoned performers and producers Amanda Mark and Laurie Murphy.

P.E.I.'s poet laureate Julie Pellisier-Lush is one of the stars of the show Ebb & Flow: Tides of Settlement on P.E.I., running Saturdays in Charlottetown. (Ebb & Flow: Tides of Settlement on PEI 2020/Facebook)

Using photographs, video and text, the show presents stories about the Indigenous Mi'kmaq and the Island's settlers by musicians, storytellers and writers Teresa Kuo, Tiffany Liu, Julie Pellissier-Lush, Amanda Mark, Laurie Murphy, Vince the Messenger and Haley Zavo.

CBC columnist and award-winning historian Dutch Thompson will be a special guest Aug. 15, and more guests are yet to be announced.

Tickets are $25 and $15 for student/seniors 65+/ unwaged/arts worker, and there are 40 tickets available per show to allow for physical distancing. For more information and tickets, check out the show's Facebook page.

6. Flea market

The Charlottetown Flea Market reopened last weekend at a new location. It'll be held Sundays at the Simmons Sports Centre in Charlottetown, next to Queen Charlotte Intermediate School on North River Road.

Last Sunday the market had about 40 vendors, organizers say.

"The rules for buyers are the same as any retail store like Walmart, Canadian Tire etc. We have followed the operational guidelines recommended by the province such as social distance, masks highly recommended, directional arrows on floors, hand sanitizing stations, separate entrance and exit, wipe down of all high-touch areas every 30 minutes with disinfectant wipes and then a spray down with an approved disinfectant twice in the four hours we are open, separate washrooms," they told CBC News.

Customer capacity is limited, as at all retailers. Admission is $2. For more information, check out the market's Facebook page.

Looking ahead: Tea and picnics in Georgetown

If you don't feel like doing much this weekend, you could make a plan for next weekend, when picnics and Sunday afternoon teas return at the Kings Playhouse in historic Georgetown.

Put on your Sunday best and enjoy afternoon tea at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown. (carp.ca )

Afternoon tea offers local tea and treats like cucumber and crab sandwiches, lemon-cranberry scones with clotted cream and more. It takes place Sundays at 2 p.m. on the playhouse deck overlooking the A.A. Macdonald Memorial Gardens, or inside the playhouse hall if the weather is rainy. Cost is $20 each, $15 for children, and is by reservation only — online at www.kingsplayhouse.com or call (888) 346-5666.

They're also offering take-away picnics to order and enjoy anywhere, like in the gardens or along the waterfront. It's a lunch for two with local soda, ham, cheese, grapes, crackers, pasta salad, chocolate chip cookies and dipped seasonal fruit. They're available by order only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for $40.



While you're there, step inside the playhouse and check out the art gallery, open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring local fine artists Carolyn Hessinger, Sandi Komst, Mary MacLean, Connie O'Brien, Cheryl Richards, Kathy Stuart, Lorraine Vatcher and Margaret Sutton Wailes.

More from CBC P.E.I.