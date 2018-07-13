5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

If you're not too busy sunning yourself at the shore, spending quality patio time with friends or inside watching the World Cup soccer final Sunday at noon, consider some of these many options for some weekend entertainment.

1. Summerside Lobster Carnival

The Himalaya is a new ride at the lobster carnival this year. (Summerside Lobster Carnival/Facebook)

The annual lobster carnival is underway in Summerside, P.E.I.

Tonight, check out the youth talent competition starting at 7:30 p.m.

There is also plenty of action at the harness racing track next to the carnival grounds. At 6:30 p.m. you can meet the drivers, then place your bets.

From 9:30 p.m. to midnight, there will be a free kitchen party with an open mic.

On Saturday, the parade starts at noon. There are lobster demonstrations at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and a traditional lobster supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets for the lobster supper are $25.

Other attractions include a cardboard boat race, strongwoman competition and circus show.

More info on the festival's Facebook page.

2. Montague Summer Days

The theme this year is Land and Sea and events includes a home-made raft race, a talent contest, a parade, fireworks and live music.

Raglan Road headlines Friday's music with a set starting art 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, events begin at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. The talent show is at 3:15, the raft race goes at 5 p.m. and Trinity Bradshaw takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be eight hours of music, dance and cultural displays from 2 to 10 p.m., when the fireworks display begins. For those who don't want the evening to end, there's an after-party at Copper Bottom Brewing from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

3. Maggie's Getting Married

The cast of Maggie's Getting Married, playing Friday and Saturday at Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside. (Submitted by Harbourfront Theatre )

The comedy Maggie's Getting Married by prolific and popular Canadian playwright Norm Foster at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside is back after a successful short run in March.

It plays Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30. All seats are $18.50 plus tax and fees — find them here.

4. Evangeline Bluegrass Festival

The 18th annual Evangeline Bluegrass Festival started Thursday and continues all weekend at the Exhibition Grounds in Abram-Village.

The Baker Family from Missouri is the headliner band. They'll be joined by Maritime bands Bluegrass Tradition, Bluegrass Diamonds, Janet McGarry & Wildwood, High Lonesome Drive, Dunromin, The Treble Makers and more.

Entertainment starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and continues until Sunday at 3 p.m. There's on-site serviced and rough camping for a fee. Schedule here.

Admission is $45 for a weekend pass, $25 for all day Saturday and $15 for Saturday night or Sunday.

5. Dutch Mason

The cast of On the Road with Dutch Mason includes, front row, John Connolly, Hailey Gillis, Edward Murphy, and Brendan Wall. Back row, Cameron MacDuffee and Greg Gale. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

P.E.I.'s John Connolly plays iconic Nova Scotia bluesman in On the Road with Dutch Mason at the MacKenzie Theatre in Charlottetown.

The Charlottetown Festival calls it "a road trip like no other," and warns there is "mature language, immature jokes regretful behaviour and great, great music." Sounds like fun.

Tickets start at $29 plus taxes and fees.

Shows start at 8 p.m., and run until Sept. 22.

