5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this 2nd weekend of August

Right now it seems as though P.E.I.'s sunny summer days will never end. Now is the time to visit that beach you've been dreaming about!

Here are some other fun things to do across P.E.I. this second week of August, starting up east in Souris.

Music in the Park

Every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. in Souris, there's free music at CN Park on Pond Street. There's lots of room to space out, or you can listen from your car parked on Pond Street.

Kelley Mooney will share the stage in Souris Sunday afternoon with Michael Pendergast. (Pix by Lorne)

Bring your own chairs or blankets to sit on. In case of rain, the music will move to the Legion on Main Street, organizers say.

This week it's award-winning recording artist Kelly Mooney and the very popular Michael Pendergast.

"I am very excited to play in front of human beings!" Mooney told CBC News. "Looking forward to playing some old country songs along with some new material. I'm so looking forward to wearing some fancy shoes! Haven't had much of an opportunity to dress up in the last couple of months."

Comedy at the drive-In

The fictional Gary Gallant, the king of Pogey Beach, sitting on his throne with three of his 'pogey bum' friends keeping guard. The feature film Pogey Beach was made in P.E.I. and will be shown Saturday at the Brackley Drive-in. (Submitted by Jeremy Larter)

The Brackley Drive-In Comedy Festival begins this weekend at the drive-in on Brackley Point Road with live stand-up comedy by Dennis Trainor followed by a viewing of the feature film Pogey Beach, also starring Trainor. The Will Ferrell comedy Anchorman will round out the evening.

This will be the first time the drive-in has offered live comedy. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Tickets are $43.45 per carload of up to six people, or snag a VIP front row ticket for $33 — they're available here.

Comedy at The Guild

The Popalopalots are back this summer with more improv sketch comedy.

Yuk it up Saturday night at 8 at The Guild on Queen Street in Charlottetown. Tickets are $16 and can be reserved in advance at The Guild's box office (phone 1-866-774-0717 or email boxoffice@theguildpei.com) or purchase at the door.

Here are the changes at The Guild, under COVID-19 public health guidelines: theatre seating is limited to a maximum of 50 people. Chairs are grouped with a maximum of six chairs per group, and each group is two metres from one another. Depending on the size of your party you may be seated with other audience members within those six chairs.

Red Dirt Girl Music

Mike and Karen Penton of Soul Filter will play this weekend at the new venue Red Dirt Girl Music Room near Kinkora. (Patricia Bourque)

Heading west now, on the Dunk River Road between Central Bedeque and Kinkora you'll find the Red Dirt Girl Music Room, a brand new country, bluegrass and blues live music venue. There's seating for 25 people with physical distancing.

Saturday from 7 to 9:30 p.m., acoustic duo Karen and Mike Penton of Soul Filter take the stage with their covers of classic tunes from Fleetwood Mac, Alanis Morissette, Janis Joplin, Matt Mays and more.

Tickets are $25 each, and you're asked to bring your own beverages and snacks. For tickets call (902) 439-7591 or message Red Dirt Girl Music Room on Facebook.

Stompin' Tom Centre

There's a new outdoor stage this year at the Stompin' Tom Centre. (Submitted by Anne Arsenault)

Up west in Skinners Pond — almost to Tignish — there is free live music every day at the Stompin' Tom Centre from 1 to 2 p.m.

Saturday from 3 to 5 and again from 7 to 9 p.m., Cape Breton native J.P. Cormier takes the stage as part of the centre's weekly festival series. That's appropriate, because in the early '90s Cormier, then a teenager, was a sideman for Canadian folk legend Stompin' Tom himself. Cormier can play just about any instrument, has 21 albums under his belt, and gives a great live show.

Each of Cormier's concerts are $25 per person, and tickets can be purchased by calling (902) 882-3214 or visiting the centre.

Weekly concerts run until Sept. 26, and future performers will include Dave Gunning, Gordie MacKeeman & His Rhythm Boys, Cory Gallant, and Heather Rankin. For more info, check out the centre's website.

