7 fun things to do this mid-December weekend

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go — including P.E.I.

If you were hoping to attend Patrick Ledwell and Mark Haines' Island Christmas Review at Harmony House in Hunter River, sorry to tell you it sold out quickly.

But don't worry, there are lots more fun things to do on the Island this second-last weekend before Christmas.

Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods playing at the Harbourfront Theatre Friday and Saturday. (Darrell Theriault)

Head to the Harbourfront Theatre to take in the Fandango Musical Players' production of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

The show intertwines the plots of several fairy tales including Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk, weaving together fairy-tale figures who — through both comedy and tragedy — are cursed and cured by journeying into the woods where they must learn the responsibility that comes with getting your wishes granted, the event's description says.

Shows are Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 each, available on the theatre's website.

More on the event's Facebook page.

Fascinating Ladies

The Fascinating Ladies — Catherine O'Brien, Kelley Mooney and Allison Kelley — are getting in the holiday spirit with a show Sunday at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown.

They'll perform classic Christmas hits made popular by the Andrews Sisters, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, The Judds, Sarah McLauchlan and others.

The show is described as "a confection of favourites like White Christmas, Winter Wonderland, Silent Night and Christmas Waltz, with beautiful three-part harmonies — all wrapped up in the Fascinating Ladies style, with wit, warmth and good cheer!"

The show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. More info on their Facebook event page.

Christmas Kitchen Party

Fiddler Richard Wood gets into groove with Brad Fremlin on drums and Gordon Belsheron guitar. (Faye Williams/Facebook)

After performing their World Class Kitchen Party for sold-out crowds all summer at the Stanley Bridge Hall, The Richard Wood Trio of Brad Fremlin, Gordon Belsher and award-winning fiddler Richard Wood present a World Class Christmas Kitchen Party.

It's the same roof-raising, exhilarating experience, they say, but accented with some classy Christmas inspired pieces sure to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Doors open at The Pourhouse in Charlottetown Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30

Call (902) 892-5200 to reserve tickets, then pay at the door. More on the event's Facebook page.

Christmas on the Farm

If you head to Venture Stables' Christmas on the Farm Saturday from 10 to 2, you'll get to meet Jester the horse. (Venture Stables/Facebook)

Head to Venture Stables on the Campbell Road in Freetown Saturday for Christmas on the Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They're planning sleigh rides, pony rides, photos with Santa, hot chocolate and treats, and the chance to decorate an ornament.

Admission is $10, and those under five get in free. More on the event's Facebook page.

Phase II and Friends

Phase II and Friends are, from left, Pat King, Gerry Hickey, Keila Glydon, John McGarry, Jeanie Campbell, Ed Young and Blaine Murphy. (Submitted by Gerry Hickey)

Phase II and Friends will have a concert and singalong Sunday at the beautiful St. Paul's Anglican church from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

It's their final Christmas show of 2019.

Tickets are $12 at the door.

Red Ribbon Campaign

MADD Charlottetown and Eastern P.E.I. Chapter kick off the 2019 Red Ribbon Campaign with a night of Christmas music Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Fortune Community Centre.

It will feature music by well-known musicians Jon Matthews, Sheila MacKenzie and Maxine MacLennan along with local young performers Keira Loane, Charlie Coffin (Becky & Brad) and Camden Jenkins (Tammy & Scott).

The evening will include a 50/50 draw, door prizes and a raffle, Christmas snacks at intermission and canteen service.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, and preschoolers get in free.

Sunday morning there will also be a pay-by-donation brunch with pancakes, sausages, fruit, juice, tea and coffee.

Elf Jr. the Musical

The cast of Elf Jr. The Musical gave a sneak preview recently on the Compass community group segment. (CBC)

Elf Jr. the Musical is on stage at The Guild Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. and again Sunday at 2 p.m.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity, the Guild's website says.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace his or her "inner elf."

Tickets are available on The Guild's website for $15 to $19 each.

More P.E.I. news