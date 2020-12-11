Fun things to do this mid-December weekend on P.E.I.

With new circuit-breaker pandemic rules for P.E.I. calling a halt to any kind of gatherings, this weekend's list of fun things is a bit shorter.

For instance, the Charlottetown Farmers' Market Artisan Market was all set to go ahead Sunday, but Friday was given the thumbs down by provincial officials.

In contrast, the pop-up craft market at Founders' Food Hall and Market was given the go-ahead and will feature local artisans Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.

Here are some more fun things to take in. Remember your mask and hand sanitizer!

Santa Shuffle

The fundraising Santa Shuffle held in cities and towns across Canada every year has moved online and will be physically distanced this year. This photo is from last year's event. (Santa Shuffle/Facebook)

The Santa Shuffle is an annual fundraising run for the Salvation Army. It ends at noon Saturday, so clock your morning walk or run and you're good!

Rather than hold a large group event, runners have been urged to do their five-kilometre run or one-kilometre walk on their own and record it online.

There's a wrap-up event online at noon on Saturday on the event's Facebook page.

There are prizes, depending on how much one raises, and a participant's medal for everyone. To register or for more details, check out the Santa Shuffle website.

Story walk

The book Fox and Squirrel Make a Friend has been making the rounds of P.E.I. communities with the P.E.I. Public Library Service's Story Walks. (PEI Public Library Service/Facebook)

P.E.I.'s public libraries may be closed, but you can still get curbside pickup, and read and get some fresh air this weekend with story walks.

Pages from Fox and Squirrel Make a Friend are set up now in Tignish near the playground at Bicentennial Park.

There's also the book Snowmen at Night in Charlottetown at the beautiful Beach Grove trails.

Santa tours Summerside

Cuppy the elf was helping Santa get ready Friday for the first part of his Summerside drive-by tour. (Credit Union Place/Facebook)

Santa started his tour of the Summerside area last night and continues Saturday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., helping area residents feel the festive cheer.

You can follow his route on the event's Facebook page, and using this handy map online.

Happy ho-ho-holidays!

Santa tours Cornwall, too!

The North River fire department will squire Santa around to visit neighbourhoods in the Cornwall area Saturday. (North River Fire Department/Facebook)

The North River fire department has been working hard to iron out a route for its 28th annual Santa Tour, and it says it is going to be "amazing!"

Firefighters and fire trucks will escort Santa along a designated route, in a drive-by style parade.

Santa's main tour will be Saturday starting at 2 p.m.: check out the route here.

Hopefully Santa has stamina, because he will then tour through Cornwall starting at 6 p.m.: the map is here.

And he's at the mall downtown!

John Morris, left, and his team at Lens Make a Picture will be ready to take physically-distanced photos with Santa at the Confederation Court Mall in downtown Charlottetown Saturday and Sunday. (Lens Make a Picture/Facebook)

Kiddos can have their photo taken with Santa at the Confederation Court Mall in downtown Charlottetown Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

John Morris from Lens Make a Picture is ready to take physically-distanced photos with the jolly old elf, who will be wearing a festive face mask.

He even has a blog online to answer all your questions about the process.

Mall officials say they also have a contactless text messaging service to avoid any potential lines.

Check out the lights, and vote

James Gallant's Christmas annual light display is a reason to take the drive to beautiful Rustico. (Submitted by Michele Lawlor)

With more people decorating for Christmas than ever before, this should be a great weekend to check out innovative Christmas light displays across P.E.I.

The town of Cornwall even has a contest. Check out the long list of entries in their house decorating contest, then vote for your top three. See the list of addresses on the town's Facebook page.

Cory Gallant online concert

Tune in to Cory Gallant's Christmas concert on Sunday night at 7, on his Facebook page, Cory Gallant Music. (Cory Gallant/Facebook)

You can't keep rising country star Cory Gallant from celebrating Christmas with a concert.

He's live streaming Christmas With Cory Sunday at 7 p.m.

"Join us as we celebrate the holidays with some music and incredible special guests," Gallant writes on his Facebook page, where you can find details.

"Share with friends and family and let's be together best we can."

He said donations are appreciated, but not required.

