Islanders share how they're staying entertained during COVID-19 isolation

How about a game of Where's Waldo? Kait Qadri has made a life-sized Waldo which she will be hiding around her property on Maple Drive in Sherwood for folks to find. Her Neighbour Kate Normand is also hiding Waldo's dog, Woof, in the Woodlawn Drive area. (Shad James/Facebook)

Dr. Heather Morrison is already P.E.I. famous for something she said during a media briefing this week: "The best way we can come together right now is by staying apart."

So while we're apart, here are some ways to stay entertained.

Several P.E.I. sites are hosting live music from Island artists online including the Rock the Boat Music Festival's Live at Home Series and Quarantunes Isolation Concerts. Christoper Cross Music at Home on Facebook is also taking requests online, and Island musicians are recording and posting their responses on demand.

Music group The East Pointers are doing something different.

Friday night they launched a Facebook Live reading party calling #Annedemic: The East Pointers and Friends Read Anne of Green Gables. For the next 38 nights, one of the four musicians or a friend will be reading a chapter from L.M. Montgomery's classic novel. Some proceeds go to the reader and some to the Unison Benevolent Fund which supports musicians in crisis.

Others said they are using self-isolation and social distancing as an opportunity to clean their house, learn new recipes, workout using online programs and find new podcasts.

One family even wrote thank-you notes to P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison, who has been holding live media briefings at least once daily on the pandemic.

Here's what some of you said you're up to in response to a call-out on Facebook.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

Scott MacNeill of Cardigan wasn't sitting around: "I will be out tapping trees in Launching. Maple syrup season," he commented.

Neither were lots of other people who said they've been getting outside for long walks, like avid hiker Bryson Guptill.

"Lots of people are walking on the trails — they are hard now, and it's easy walking. Use boot-grippers to keep from sliding!" Guptill said. Remember it's important to maintain social distancing even while outside, however.

Wallace Rose posted that he's busy in the kitchen at home, taking part in a challenge started by 21 Breakwater Restaurant in Souris. "People can cook their version of menu items and then post pictures for fun," he said.

Virtual happy hour

Several people said they are getting together with friends — online of course.

"Me and three friends have scheduled a video chat tomorrow night! We'll play online games together, have some drinks and snacks, talk/laugh while in our jammies comfy at home," said Sara Bryanton.

Jacinta Gallant of Charlottetown said she's having happy hour with some friends via the Zoom app, as well as a "Zoom fashion show for what everyone bought for spring (being superficial is such a luxury right now!)."

"Planning a tongue-in-cheek lecture series with other self-isolating friends," said Megan MacDonald of Charlottetown.

"We'll give little lectures to each other via online platforms, perhaps take some questions from the audience. Topics still to be decided. We've all taught various subjects so we'll either be wildly entertaining or very boring."

Trilby Jeeves made this display outside her mother's window. (Trilby Jeeves/Facebook)

Trilby Jeeves said she is visiting and entertaining her mother outside her window, to keep her safe from the virus.

"Today I built a teeny snowman. The snow was not co-operating, but mum felt me close," she said.

"Planning my gardens and ordering plants & seeds," commented Rosemary Hill.

On what she said was their "final outside trip," Charlene Belsher and her husband of Murray Harbour "bought paint to redecorate a room. Currently pushing through stripping wallpaper that we did too good of a job putting up years ago. LOL," she commented.

Making news

"Had a brief group Facetime this morning with all our grandchildren in Nova Scotia," said Alan Hicken of Charlottetown. "Working on a group game we can all do privately that's fun."

Jaime Barnes said she is working on setting up a newsroom at home for her three kids.

"Then I am going to let them make videos of news briefing from their quarantine. Then I am going to teach them how to do video and sound editing. It gives them a new skill plus it's fun and years later will have a fun documentary of what it was like to live through a global pandemic at 3, 8 and 10.

Performer Julain Molnar of Stratford recorded and posted a video of herself singing Billy Joel's Vienna. "I really needed this song today and I thought you might too ... I want you to know that you are not alone. Please take regular breaks from information and fear. I hope this helps."

Others shared they are embarking on or finishing passion projects like writing books and screenplays.

Looking for more? Take a virtual stroll through 10 of the world's top museums including the Uffizi in Florence and the Van Gogh Musuem in Amsterdam.

And, P.E.I.'s library service is encouraging Islanders to take part in an indoor scavenger hunt, and is offering prizes.

