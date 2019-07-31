7 fun things to do on P.E.I. this first weekend of August

This weekend is stacked with so many things to do, you can stay active from morning till late at night taking it all in — or you can throw in the towel and head to the beach!

Here's a sampling of a few events to add to your list this weekend.

Happy birthday Charlottetown!

There are lots of outdoor activities this weekend to celebrate Charlottetown's birthday. (City of Charlottetown/Facebook)

Charlottetown is turning 164 this weekend! Natal day celebrations started Thursday and continue through the weekend.

Strike a pose Saturday with free family yoga at 8 a.m. in Rochford Square followed by pancake breakfast right on-site. There will be a skateboard and BMX competition in the Victoria Park skate park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a seniors social Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. at Murphy's Pharmacies Community Centre and a dance at the West Royalty Community Centre from 9 p.m. till midnight with Phase II.

Sunday there's a parade starting at 10 a.m. with mayor and council, police, fire departments and military from the downtown fire station to Trinity United Church.

Get your veg on

From noon until 6 p.m. Veg P.E.I. will host Veg on the Block, a festival of plant-based foods showcasing local farmers, artisans and more. There are also activities in Victoria Park from 1 to 4 p.m. including children's activities, a petting farm and free refreshments.

For more info go to the city's website or the 2019 Natal Day Facebook event page.

Island Fringe Festival

Have button, will travel — to the four venues showing 10 plays for the Island Fringe Festival. (The Island Fringe Festival/Facebook)

The Island Fringe has been growing in leaps and bounds. This year's fringe kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday, and there's a glossy brochure with a description of all 10 plays and a venue map.

A one-time purchase of a Fringe pin for just $5 gets you access to all the shows, or you can pay what you can at individual venues. All proceeds go the artists. Get buttons at the Haviland Club in Charlottetown now until Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. or at any of the venues.

There are also fun extra events like a late-night scavenger hunt and a lip-sync battle, as well as an awards and wrap party, all at the Haviland Club.

For more info check out the Fringe's website or Facebook page.

Salt-Water Moon

David French's classic play Salt-Water Moon is back in Charlottetown, this time at The Guild on Queen Street every Sunday afternoon in August.

The plot: young lovers Mary Snow and Jacob Mercer reunite in rural Newfoundland in the 1920s after a year apart, and spend a moonlit evening star-gazing and discussing the past and Mary's engagement to someone else.

Actor Justin Shaw is from Cardigan, P.E.I., and trained at the National Theatre School of Canada and Helen Killorn has performed at the Victoria Playhouse as well as several Feast dinner theatre productions in P.E.I. They originally mounted the play independently in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Show time is 2 p.m. Sundays and tickets are $25, available at The Guild's box office. More info on Facebook.

Highland Games and Scottish Festival

The 155th annual P.E.I. Highland Games are sure to be packed with activities to keep you and the family occupied this Saturday and Sunday.

If you get hungry after dancing the day away, local vendors will be selling an assortment of snacks.

The celebrations will be held on Aug. 3 and 4 at the Lord Selkirk Provincial Park in Belfast, running from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Night market

'It's showcasing these artisans here and the different shops around Montague. It's great to let people know what we have to offer,' says Dayna Canning, one of the organizers for the market. (Submitted by Dayna Canning )

If you're looking for a family-friendly affair, the Montague Night Market might do the trick! From local artisans selling stained glass, crafts and treats for the furry babies — there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"It's showcasing these artisans here and the different shops around Montague. It's great to let people know what we have to offer," said Dayna Canning, an organizer for the market.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. on Station Street in Montague and is set to wrap up at 8 p.m.

Art on the veranda

Local artists Linda Shaw-Packard, Betty Jenkins, and Mary Ploughman Jones will be showing off their original art, Saturday and Sunday.

Rumour has it they'll even have refreshments available for art lovers attending their show out on the veranda at Shaw's Hotel in Brackley.

For more information, checkout their Facebook page.

