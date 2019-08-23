Fun things to do with the family as P.E.I.'s COVID-19 restrictions are eased

With pandemic restrictions continuing to ease, Islanders may be feeling anxious to venture out and rediscover P.E.I.

Here are a few family-friendly ideas of things to do while staying in line with the Chief Public Health Office's current COVID-19 guidelines.

A physically-distanced movie night

Taking in a flick is a classic summer activity, and the Brackley Drive-In has adapted its model to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions so Islanders can park and enjoy.

The drive-in reopened near the end of May, cutting down the number of available spots to allow for physical distancing. The theatre now has the capacity to have about 170 vehicles at the same time.

Attendants will guide movie-goers to parking spots. When parked, Islanders will still hear music played over the theatre's speakers, but it will be accompanied by COVID-19 messaging, emphasizing the importance of physical distancing.

And when the movie starts, that music and messaging will stop and the movie audio will only be heard on the radio — to deter people from leaving their vehicles.

If you're keen, this weekend the theatre has action flicks Jumanji: The Next Level and Bloodshot on offer, Friday through Sunday.

Creative fun at the Confederation Centre of the Arts

The Confederation Centre of the Arts has opened registration for its summer art programs for kids. (Submitted by Confederation Centre of the Arts)

For all the younger Islanders itching to flex those creative muscles, the wait is over. Registration for summer art camps at the Confederation Centre has opened.

These week-long camps will be offered in visual and performing arts beginning July 6 and running until Aug. 28.

Visual arts camps will be available for children six to 12 years old, and performing arts camps will be available for kids seven to 11. Dance Camps will broken up into two groups: one group focusing on children seven to 10, and the other on 10 to 12 year olds. There will be no KinderArt camps offered this summer.

Try your hand at disc golf

The Cornwall course is free to play for anyone in the community. (Submitted by Dennis MacKenzie)

Cornwall P.E.I.'s nine-hole disc golf course is open for those looking for some physically distanced fun.

Disc golf is played just like traditional ball golf and the rules are fairly similar. Players count a stroke each time they throw a disc, trying to get it into elevated baskets located around the course.

The Cornwall course is free to play for anyone in the community, and if Islanders don't already have their own discs, they can borrow some from the library at the town hall, located next to the course.

In addition to the Cornwall disc golf course, there are courses in Rose Valley, at Hillcrest Farm and at Huck It in Kinkora.

A historical adventure

A student works the bellows during the blacksmith demonstration at Orwell Corner historic village in 2018. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

While many of the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation's sites are still closed because COVID-19, the Orwell Corner historic village has plenty to keep families busy.

The village reopened on June 1, with a new capacity limit of 120 people allowed on-site at a time.

The blacksmith will still be working at his forge while maintaining physical distance with onlookers, and the farm animals will still be eagerly greeting families and happily accepting hand-fed snacks from those generous enough to offer.

In addition to the village, Beaconsfield Historic House in Charlottetown will also reopen its doors on June 15 and the Elmira Railway Museum and Basin Head Fisheries Museum will reopen on June 29.

