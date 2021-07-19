Fun ways to end July and welcome August on P.E.I. this weekend

July has been a fun-filled month in Prince Edward Island, as the province makes strides to a return to normal. Here are some fun things to do this last July weekend, and to kick off August.

Remember to follow COVID-19 guidelines when necessary, and although masking is not mandatory, the Chief Public Health Office still encourages it. Let's have a safe, and fun weekend!

Rock the Boat

The East Pointers are one of the headline acts for the 2021 Rock the Boat music festival, which will look a bit different due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Are you ready to rock and roll this weekend, P.E.I.?! The Rock the Boat music festival had to cancel events Friday right at the last minute due to heavy rain, but should resume Saturday and will end Sunday.

The festival will be held at Green Park in Tyne Valley. The headlining artists are Ontario duo The Reklwas, Nova Scotia band The Trews and P.E.I.'s The East Pointers and Jess Moskaluke.

Event organizers say about 2,000 people will be able to partake in the event. Attendees will be divided into 10 sections, and will be screened upon entry.

Vince the Messenger at Nimrods

Charlottetown hip-hop artist Vince the Messenger is performing this weekend. (Courtesy of artist.)

Charlottetown-based rapper Daniel Butterfield, popularly known as Vince The Messenger, will be performing at Nimrod's floating pizza bar Saturday at 9 p.m. His first album won the urban recording of the year at the 2019 Music P.E.I. awards and his 2020 extended play song, Nowhere 2 grow won rap/hip-hop recording of the year at the 2021 Music P.E.I. awards.

Drive-in theatre

The Brackley Drive-In will be screening two movies this weekend. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The Brackley Drive-In will be screening Disney's Jungle Cruise at 9 p.m., as the movie premieres nationwide. At 11:30 p.m., the audience will be treated to Marvel's Black Widow. Both movies will be screened till Aug 5.

Arts and culture in Three Rivers

Mi'kmaq Legends will perform at the Arts and Culture Festival in Three Rivers this weekend. (Mi'kmaq Legends/Facebook)

The Three Rivers summer festival series continues with the Arts and Culture Festival Saturday at the Roma Three Rivers National Historic site in Brudenell. From 12 to 4 p.m., there will be an outdoor market for artisans and food producers, music/dance performances and presentations by cultural groups such as the Mi'kmaq Legends. Attendance is free for daytime events.

So long Lobster Love

P.E.I.'s Lobster Love will end July 31. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Lobster Love will be coming to an end on July 31. Do you have a winner yet? Or need one more day to try? Regardless of who takes the crown, it's been a savoury and fun month, seeing P.E.I. restaurants create the most enticing and eye-catching lobster rolls. Is it too soon to say we can't wait for next year's Lobster Love?

More from CBC P.E.I.