4 fun things to do this last weekend of August

It's the last weekend of August, and while the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions means some events are beginning to take place, others are getting ready to close for the season. Here are some fun things to consider this weekend.

Art in the Open

At last, a festival that hasn't been cancelled due to COVID-19. It will be a little different with physical distancing — no March of the Crows, for example — but this is a great opportunity to go for a walk around downtown Charlottetown and Victoria Park and see some interesting art along the way.

This year, Art in the Open runs Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight. The guide can be downloaded here.

One thing that hasn't changed — it's free!

Our Lives, Our Stories

Our Lives, Our Stories is a free, three night pop-up drive-in film festival curated by Black Nova Scotian filmmaker Sylvia D. Hamilton and hosted by the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I.

The second and third nights of the festival are Friday and Saturday at The Bog, the Jones Building parking lot 11 Kent St. in Charlottetown.

Friday's shows are Hustle & Heart and Black Cop. Fun fact: Black Cop in 2017 was the directorial debut for Cory Bowles, who played Cory on Trailer Park Boys.

Saturday's shows, which are in conjunction with Art in the Open, are Whitewash, Making Change, Mr. Horizon and Another Planet.

The gates open at 8 p.m., with the shows starting at 9 p.m. More info here.

Shining Waters and Sandspit

If you haven't been to these spots on your staycation this year, time is running out.

Shining Waters Family Fun Park closes for the season Sept. 6, and Sandspit closes Sept. 7.

Shining Waters Family Fun Park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

They will begin to close certain days of the week beginning next week. This weekend Shining Waters is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Sandspit is open in two shifts — one from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and one from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More info here.

Farmers markets

It's a great time to get some fresh produce on P.E.I. and the farmers markets are a good place to get them.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market runs Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 100 Belvedere Ave.

It's a good time to take advantage of P.E.I.'s fresh vegetables. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The Downtown Farmers' Market runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Queen Street between Grafton and Dorchester streets.

Pro tip: Find yourself some corn on the cob for supper.

NOT the Cavendish Beach Drive-in Concert Series

Saturday evening was to mark the final performances of the Cavendish Beach Drive-in Concert Series this summer. But the lineup was cancelled midday Friday "due to weather," given the wind and rain in the weekend forecast.

The four-night series began July 11 as an alternative to the Cavendish Beach Music Festival, which had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Alicia Toner won Music P.E.I.'s SOCAN Songwriter of the Year award in 2018. Sadly, she and three other acts won't get to perform Saturday at the Cavendish Beach Drive-In Concert Series. The evening's events have been cancelled. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Performers Saturday night were supposed to include Lennie Gallant, Catherine MacLellan, Alicia Toner and the Hailee LeFort Trio.

Tickets were being refunded electronically on Friday.

More from CBC P.E.I.