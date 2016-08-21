5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this mid-August weekend

If you're planning to watch the races at Old Home Week on Saturday, you won't be alone. There are usually about 20,000 people at Red Shores in Charlottetown for the Gold Cup and Saucer race.

It's one of many fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend. Here are five to consider.

Old Home Week

It takes about seven minutes for the dominoes — about 8,500 of them — to topple. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Old Home Week comes to a close Saturday with the annual Gold Cup and Saucer race.

The event, which starts exactly two minutes to midnight, has been an Island tradition since the 1960s.

Even if you know nothing about harness racing or betting, the atmosphere at the Charlottetown Driving Park during Old Home Week, and legendary track announcer Vance Cameron's call, is quite a thrill.

There is plenty going on throughout the day leading up to the big race, including the midway, animal shows and music. And don't forget to check out the "domino topple" at 4 p.m.

Founders Hall market

The vendors at the new Founders' Food Hall and Market range from pizza and beer to pottery and pet clothing. (Sean Patrick Young/CBC)

The Founders' Food Hall and Market was originally scheduled to open Canada Day weekend, but after some construction delays the big day is finally here.

The market will have more than 20 vendors and plans to be operational year-round, with reduced days in the winter.

Vendors will take turns in a demo kitchen, and the Happy Potter will be offering paint-your-own-pottery sessions.

For a complete list of vendors, visit the market's website.

Last chance for Young Company performance

The Confederation Centre Young Company have been putting on a free perfomance of Aqsarniit since late June. (Julia Cook)

The Confederation Centre Young Company has been performing its free outdoor show since late June, and Saturday is its final performance of the year.

Aqsarniit which means "northern lights," is a musical production showcase of stories that make up the nation's history — the good and sometimes uncomfortable past of Canada.

It takes place at noon at the centre's outdoor amphitheatre.

Fundraiser at Music at the Manse

Tim Archer, right, and Ricky Lee restored the nearly 200 year-old manse and have been hosting Friday night music performances since January. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

More than a dozen musicians are scheduled to perform at a special all-day fundraiser at Music at the Manse on Sunday in Marshfield.

Proceeds will go to people affected by the apartment building fire on Harley Street in Charlottetown last month. The building, home to 52 seniors, was demolished on Thursday.

Along with the music, there will also be a silent auction. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults. Children under 12 get in free.

"It's just a way to show the community cares," said Music at the Manse owner Tim Archer.

Bike Rave

The bike rave is a fundraiser for the popular — and free — Art in the Open show in Charlottetown. (Facebook)

Decorate yourself and your bike and head over to the Confederation Landing bike circle Friday at 7:30 p.m. and join others for a party procession through downtown Charlottetown.

The Bike Rave is a fundraiser for Art in the Open, a free event that takes places next weekend.

The Bike Rave is an all-ages event — and there will be prizes! — but ravers 19 and over are invited to stay for an after-party at Upstreet Craft Brewing.

