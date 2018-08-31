6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this Labour Day weekend

It's the last weekend of summer vacation, so no time like the present to get out and enjoy the Island.

Here are some fun things to do on P.E.I. on this last long weekend before school starts.

Movie in the Park

Bring your blankets or lawn chairs to Victoria Park and settle in for a free movie Friday night. (Shane Ross/CBC)

For the past couple nights, Islanders have been cozying up with their blankets and lawn chairs and watching movies under the stars in Charlottetown's Victoria Park. Friday night is your last chance to experience it.

It's a free movie put on by the city at the Victoria Park pavilion. The movie showing Friday night is Coco, an animated film about a boy who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician, despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music.

It starts at 8:30 p.m. and it's BYOP — bring your own popcorn.

Music in the Park

The free entertainment continues in Victoria Park on Saturday with a concert from 6-10 p.m.

Performers include Lawrence Maxwell, Dennis Ellsworth & Kinley Dowling, Meaghan Blanchard and Adyn Townes.

Acadian Festival

The pole-climbing competition is a popular event at the Acadian Festival. (Evangeline Area Agricultural Exhibition and Acadian Festival)

Acadian culture is being celebrated this weekend in Abram's Village, P.E.I., just past Summerside.

There's a kitchen party and dance Friday night, and non-stop activities all day Saturday and Sunday.

You won't want to miss the pole-climbing and woodsmen competitions Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30.

There will also be music, culinary demonstrations and contests — including the popular rubber boot throwing championship. Cow bingo, anyone?

There will be a parade Sunday at 1 p.m., and the closing show starts at 7 p.m.

Weekend and daily ticket packages are available on site. More info here.

Lennie Gallant CD Launch

Lennie Gallant officially releases his new CD, Time Travel, on Friday night. (Angela Walker/CBC)

P.E.I. musician Lennie Gallant releases his first studio album in nine years Friday night at the beautiful St. Mary's Church in Indian River. The album is called Time Traveller.

Lennie Gallant has a brand new album set to be released at the end of the month called "Time Travel". Lennie tells us about his big release concert and shares some of the music with us. 22:55

It'll be launched as part of the Indian River Music Festival, which runs until Sept. 16.

Gallant says he'll play a lot of the songs from the new album as well as some old songs "we can't do a show without."

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Guild Gone Wild

Tara MacLean will perform as part of the Guild Gone Wild cabaret show Monday night. (taramacleanmusic.com)

The fifth annual Guild Gone Wild cabaret show brings together a mix of performers from shows at The Guild in Charlottetown this summer.

Tara MacLean from Atlantic Blue will be performing along with music and comedy from performers in Anne & Gilbert, Charlottetown Burlesque, Aladdin Jr., The Lion King Jr., Popalopalots and others.

The all-ages show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Stories from the Red Dirt Road

A scene from Stories from the Red Dirt Road playing at the 2018 Charlottetown Festival. (Heather Ogg)

This show, part of the Charlottetown Festival, is adapted by Marlane O'Brien from the book And My Name Is…Stories From The Quilt by Margie Carmichael.

According to the website, the show is four Island stories woven together through a collection of songs and observations about life on the Island. They travel down the red dirt road of Prince Edward Island, and on the way, collect impressions and images of the people who live there, like the colourful patchwork pieces of a quilt.

It plays Wednesday to Fridays until Sept. 21 at The Mack.

