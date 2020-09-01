5 fun things do this Labour Day weekend

It's the last weekend before school. Here are some fun things to do before the fall routine sets in.

Brudenell Miniatures

Reagan Watts, 5, feeds the miniataure horses at Brudenell Miniatures. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Paul Matheson has been preparing his amazing maze of minis to comply with COVID-19 regulations, not just for guests but for the critters themselves.

He said it's still unclear if the coronavirus can be transferred to animals from humans, or vice versa. So he made a new rule.

"You can pet them, but there's no cuddling this year," he says.

Brudenell Miniatures has reopened after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rose Marie Braden)

There are about 170 animals and birds on the property — miniature horses, goats, pigs and even a couple zebus.

Brudenell Miniatures is open from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $5.

Since you're in the neighbourhood, the buffalo park is about 10 minutes away. But they definitely aren't miniature.

Burger Love

There are plenty of choices for burger lovers in the next month and a half. (Shane Ross/CBC)

This is the first weekend for the COVID-delayed Burger Love campaign. It's usually held in April but this year it runs from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15.

You can not only vote for your favourite burger but also your favourite server.

Some of the burger creations include the P.E.I. Crabby Patty, Buffalo Wild Thing, Bun Slinger's Buckle Buster and for those who like their burgers for breakfast, the Good Morning Burger.

For more information, and the chance to win some prizes, visit www.peiburgerlove.ca

Outdoor movies

Frozen II will be shown Saturday night at the Confederation Centre of the Arts outdoor amphitheatre. (Disney)

The last of the free movies at the Confederation Centre of the Arts outdoor amphitheatre will be held Friday and Saturday night.

Friday at 8 p.m. the movie is Isn't It Romantic; Saturday at 6:45 p.m., Frozen II will be on the screen. Both movies are rated PG 13.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Tickets are free, but you need one to attend. Tickets can be reserved online or in person at the Confed Centre box office

Bring a blanket!

Tara MacLean at Brackley Drive-in

Tara MacLean says music has helped her through tough times. (taramacleanmusic.com)

Speaking of outdoor shows on the big screen, A Night Under the Stars featuring Tara MacLean and the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra will be shown Monday night at the Brackley Drive-in.

MacLean will perform a recorded version of Atlantic Blue, her ode to the East Coast that has been featured live on P.E.I. in the past few years.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Confed Centre box office.

Friday night ceilidh

Fiddler’s Sons, featuring Eddy Quinn, John B. Webster and Courtney Hogan-Chandler, will perform at the Benevolent Irish Society on Sept. 4. (Fiddler's Sons)

Fiddler's Sons will play a ceilidh Friday night at the Benevolent Irish Society in Charlottetown.

There will be a 50/50 draw during the evening for anyone feeling the luck of the Irish.

Admission price is $15 at the door, $5 for children 12 and under. For more information or to reserve tickets call or text 902-213-3924.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 people will be allowed to attend, so come early to get a seat.

