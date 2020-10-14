6 fun things to do this mid-October weekend on P.E.I.

Everyone's invited to try disc golf at the Mill River Resort this weekend. Newbies Saturday then a tourney for seasoned players Sunday. Register here. Details on Mill River's Facebook page.

Saturday night at Marc's Lounge (the top floor of The Brickhouse restaurant in Charlottetown) catch a performance by Lawrence Maxwell — there's no cover charge. Check out Marc's lineup the rest of the month here.

Sunday at 2 p.m. Music at the Manse presents afternoon gospel with Ricky Lee, Roland and Archer.

Luminos Ensemble will have a virtual concert Sunday at 7:15 p.m. — watch The Space Between Us live, here or via the event's Facebook page. It's free but donations are welcome.

If you haven't had a chance to check out all the cool scarecrows around Charlottetown, this is your last chance — the Scarecrows in the City Festival ends Sunday.

Part of the festival is a Psychic Fair at Beaconsfield in Charlottetown Saturday and Sunday. Book tarot card or crystal readings, reflexology and more on the event's web page.

Here are some more fun things to do this mid-October weekend.

Tuning in to Nature

There's a fundraising walk this weekend at the Tryon River Trail with eight musician stations along the way. (Hiking PEI/Facebook)

Saturday at 1 p.m. on the Tryon River trail, experience a different kind of hike as the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra and Island Nature Trust present Tuning in to Nature.

P.E.I. musicians will be performing nature-inspired music at eight points along the trail, so walkers will be treated to an organic merging of music and natural sounds. It's a 40-minute loop that's easy to walk and is wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth and can be purchased here. Hikes leave at 1 p.m., 1:40 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. Rain date is Sunday.

For more info check out the event's Facebook page.

Eerie Evening at Beaconsfield

Nothing says eerie old mansion like some creepy Victorian dolls, part of the tour during Eerie Evenings at Beaconsfield. (Prince Edward Island Museum & Heritage Foundation/Facebook)

Explore the darker side of one of Charlottetown's most elegant Victorian homes — the gorgeous Beaconsfield Historic House at the entrance to Victoria Park, part of the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation's seven museum sites across the Island.

It's not your typical haunted house tour. Tour guides will share how the Victorian era was a golden age of superstition and belief in supernatural forces, resulting in some bizarre rituals. The house will be decked out as though for mourning. On the ground floor, discover what Halloween was like in olden times, and on the second floor, find out about the rituals around death.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, $5 for members, and $20 for a family of four and are available at the door. Masks are required and physical distancing will be followed.

Tours Saturday run every half-hour from 5 to 9 p.m., and parental guidance is recommended. Maybe you'll see the famous Wheelie, the haunted toy! If you miss it this weekend, the tours will continue to the last week of October.

Haunted Theatre

Saturday night at the College of Piping in Summerside, there will be a haunted theatre, as well as next Friday and Saturday nights, and Friday Oct. 30.

The premise is that before the pandemic began, performers were staging a show, but never finished and nobody left the theatre that night. Then COVID-19 closed down the venue for months, and "some unruly phantoms took up residence," the college says on its Facebook page.

Organizers say the attraction is only for those 13 and over, and masks must be worn.

Tickets are $15 each including taxes and fees — you can purchase them here or call (902) 436-5377. Doors open at 7 p.m. and it's first-come, first-served.

Catherine MacLellan in concert

Catherine MacLellan will be singing songs from her new album, Coyote, at The Trailside Saturday and Sunday night. (Millefiore Clarkes)

Juno-award winning P.E.I. folk singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan will perform Saturday and Sunday evening this weekend at The Trailside, part of the new Arts Hotel on Kent Street in downtown Charlottetown.

She is promoting her latest album, Coyote. MacLellan has been busy the last four years celebrating the life and legacy of her father Gene MacLellan — producing an album and a stage show, both called If It's Alright With You: The Songs of Gene MacLellan and an award-winning documentary, The Song and the Sorrow.

Tickets for the shows are $38.99 including taxes and fees, and can be purchased on the Trailside's website here.

Ellen's Creek Gallery

Maurice Bernard is showing and selling his paintings at Ellen's Creek Gallery until Oct. 20. (Ellen's Creek Gallery/Facebook)

Well-known P.E.I. artist Maurice Bernard has a show of work on now at Ellen's Creek Gallery on North River Road, featuring "intimate and glowing representations of the Island."

As part of the show, Bernard is offering original works at reduced prices. The show is on until Oct. 20, and there is no admission.

The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info on the gallery's Facebook page.

Walk for food

Victoria Park in Charlottetown is one place you can take a virtual walk and fundraise for global food security this weekend. (John Robertson/CBC)

Saturday, join members of the P.E.I. Women's Institute (PEIWI) in a global virtual walk to raise funds and bring awareness to worldwide food insecurity.

Participants are invited to raise money, walk and submit pictures to promote the event using #WillWalkForFood on social media or by emailing their photos to the women's institute at wi@gov.pe.ca. Funds raised can be submitted here.

PEIWI members may be spotted throughout the day at three locations on P.E.I., including Confederation trail in Montague, Victoria Park in Charlottetown, and the boardwalk in Summerside. To adhere to public health guidelines, participants are asked to follow physical distancing directives.

More info on the P.E.I. Women's Institute web page.

