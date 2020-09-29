6 fun things to do in P.E.I. this first weekend of October

Break out the pumpkins, cornucopias and witches' hats — it's the first weekend of October.

Here are six fun things to do in P.E.I. this weekend, starting in Morell.

Witches on the Water

Halloween might still be weeks away but for this one, you'll need to dig the costumes out early. Dress head-to-toe as a witch or warlock and head down to Morell River Waterfront Park for an afternoon of paddling, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

This fundraiser is a collaboration among Kingfisher Outdoors, Paddles On Fortune River and East Coast Paddle Adventures with all donations going to Blooming House, the women's shelter in Charlottetown.

Stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and canoes are all welcome. And while they suggest bringing your own, boards will be available for those who pre-register through Facebook messenger on the Kingfisher Outdoors page.

Organizers recommend a donation of $10 or more to take part. Life jackets will also be provided to those who don't have one. If you have one that fits either over or under your costume, all the better!

Apple picking time

There is no pre-registration necessary to pick apples at the Mount Apple Orchard. (Lindsay Dickieson)

What's autumn without the smell of freshly baked apple pie? Especially when you can pick the fruit yourself.

The Mount Apple Orchard opened for the season Oct. 1 and is just one of the Island U-picks that will remain open until all the apples are gone. (Others options are Arlington Orchards in Arlington, The Grove in Cornwall, MacPhee's in Cardigan, Maple Farms in Montague, The Olde Towne Orchard in New Glasgow and Wintermoor in York.)

At The Mount, next to The Mount Continuing Care Home in Charlottetown, grab a bucket from home and pull some Ambrosia, Honeycrisp or Gala apples right off the tree for $2 per pound. Golf carts are available to those who need help getting around.

The accessible orchard is open Monday to Friday from 9 to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 to 4 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go toward The Mount Foundation.

Navigate a corn maze… in the dark

The theme for this year's corn maze at Fortune Bridge Farms is 'buy fresh and buy local.' (Kate Bruce)

If you think it's tricky to get out of a corn maze when the sun is shining, try giving it a whirl in pitch black with just a flashlight as your guide.

For the first time ever, Fortune Bridge Farms in Souris has launched Flashlight Nights every Friday and Saturday until mid-October, running from 7 to 10 p.m. Bring your own flashlight, and for $10 per person, try to navigate your way out of the tall stalks.

Pre-registration is not required but it is recommended for groups.

You can register through Facebook Messenger or by calling 902-215-0219.

Rooted in Art

Take a 2.5-kilometre self-guided walk through Charlottetown to see five temporary art installations that will be placed at historic or distinctive trees.

This new project called Rooted in Art is a collaboration between local artists and the city's Environment and Sustainability Department.

Each installation will have information about the tree and the artist. The pieces will be up from Oct. 3 to 17.

Admire the fall colours

As the Island's leaves continue to change colour, take a walk down the Confederation Trail in Tracadie. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

Take some time to enjoy the changing leaves on Sunday with the annual Autumn Walk in Tracadie.

Organized by the Tracadie Good Neighbourly Club, the one-hour fall colours walk will kick off at the Tracadie Community Centre at 2 p.m. It will proceed along the Confederation Trail, eventually looping right back to the start.

The sun is expected to be shining and social distancing protocols are in place.

Everyone is welcome to see some fall colours — free of charge.

Take in some music

The Atlantic String Machine will perform selections by Dvorak, Hindemith, Copland and Philip Glass during Sundays event. (Darrell Theriault/Atlantic String Machine)

Instead of cancelling its season entirely, the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra has opted to scale down its programing from full orchestra concerts to live chamber music events. The first performance of the fall will be taking place on Sunday at the Confederation Centre in Charlottetown.

The concert will feature the Atlantic String Machine — an award-winning group of string players based on the Island — with P.E.I. clarinetist Karem J Simon, who has been part of the UPEI Department of Music Faculty for almost 30 years.

Tickets are $35 per adult and $15 for a student. They can be purchased between noon and 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday in person at the Confederation Centre Box Office or by phone at 902-566-1267 or 1-800-565-0278.

Tickets will not be available online.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place and masks must be worn when entering and leaving the theatre.

