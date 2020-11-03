8 fun things to do on P.E.I. this first weekend of November

A chill is in the air and thoughts are beginning to turn toward Christmas shopping and music.

The Trailside's shows this weekend — Kinley on Saturday, and Shawn Hogan and Josh Ellis Sunday — are already sold out, as is Kris Taylor's show Life Dust at Harmony House on Saturday.

But there are more fun events to take in across P.E.I. — here's a selection.

Country craft fair

The craft fair at the Wheatley River Hall will go ahead this weekend. (Amanda Axworthy)

There will be a craft fair at the Wheatley River Hall Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They'll have woodworking, baking and preserves, knits, crafts, paintings, fresh greenery, Scentsy products and more, and will be following public health guidelines.

"We are very fortunate to be small enough, yet large enough to be able to host one of the few craft fairs this season," organizers say on the event's Facebook page. "Nothing beats wholesome gifts! We encourage you to shop local and support your Island communities."

Admission is $2 at the door.

Date With the Den

The P.E.I. Fox Den is an artisan shop in North Bedeque offering a unique experience they are calling Meet the Makers: Date With the Den. With many craft fairs being cancelled, the store thought it was a way shoppers could still have that one-on-one experience of meeting local makers.

Here's how it works: Over the next five weekends, the shop will feature two or three artisans in its shop, who make everything from fine art to knitting, pottery, soaps, candles and more. Shoppers can even schedule private shopping before the store opens to the public. This Saturday, meet Danielle White of Tall Pines, Tania Pendergast of Bright Spot Papier and Tatiana Mizerina of Colourful Island.

There will be locally-made refreshments too, in support of Three Oaks Senior High which is missing its huge annual fundraising craft fair.

The events run until Dec. 5. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 11 to 5 Wednesday through Fridays. More info on their Facebook page.

The Harris Project

Atlantic String Machine concerts this weekend at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown celebrate the music and acoustics of famed P.E.I. architect W.C. Harris. (The Atlantic String Machine/Facebook)

How do you celebrate Prince Edward Island's most famous and prolific architect through music? The Atlantic String Machine has the answer this weekend with The Harris Project: Resonating for More Than a Century, celebrating the life and work of William Critchlow Harris, the first of a series of four concerts.

The ensemble will perform music from Harris's lifetime (1854-1913) as well as modern music, and new compositions from members of the String Machine.

It all takes place inside one of the iconic churches Harris designed — St. Paul's Anglican in Charlottetown, renowned for its acoustics.

Due to restrictions on audience numbers, there will be two shows Saturday, Nov. 7: one at 2:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 or $15 for students and can be purchased in advance via email atlanticstringmachine@gmail.com or phone (902) 394-2579. Tickets will also be available at the door, space permitting. For more info check out the event's Facebook page.

Shane Pendergast and The Spud Pickers

Enjoy music from Shane Pendergast and the Spud Pickers Saturday night at the Tracadie Community Centre. (Shane Pendergast and the Spud Pickers/Facebook)

Shane Pendergast and The Spud Pickers will perform at the Tracadie Community Centre Saturday — doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8.

They'll play songs from Pendergast's debut album Place to the Name, as well as recent compositions. The Spud Pickers are brothers Josh and Sam Langille and pedal steel player Isaac (Kingpin) King.

There will be a cash bar and food available.

Tickets are $18 and are available here. More on the event's Facebook page.

Book Sale for Literacy

If you've been burning through your stash of books during the pandemic and could use some fresh reads, you're in luck.

This Saturday at 40 Parkway Dr. in Slemon Park just outside Summerside, the Rotary Club is holding its annual used book sale. Proceeds support local literacy projects.

Masks are required and payment is cash only, but there is an ATM on-site. More details on the event's Facebook page.

Crossover at The Manse

The band Crossover will cross over from New Brunswick to P.E.I. to play The Manse Saturday night. (Crossover/Facebook)

Saturday will be the second night at The Manse in Marshfield for the duo Crossover, who have "a beautiful evening of friends and song" in store, according to The Manse's Facebook page.

Kyle Richardson and Jody Robichaud perform classic rock, country and party tunes.

Tickets are $25. To reserve seats in advance call (902) 213-2861 or take your chances at the door.

Sounds of Cape Breton

Marion Dewar, left, Mike Hall and Beverley MacLean will entertain Saturday night at the Pourhouse in Charlottetown. (The Old Triangle Charlottetown/Facebook)

At The Pourhouse above the Old Triangle pub in Charlottetown Saturday evening, enjoy some Cape Breton fiddle and piano with accomplished musicians Mike Hall, Marion Dewar and Beverley MacLean.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

Tickets are $20 and can be reserved by phone (902) 892-5200. Those under 19 are welcome with a parent.

A Night In For Mental Health

Tim Chaisson will be one of the featured performers Saturday night for an online concert fundraiser for mental health on P.E.I. (Canadian Beats/Facebook)

Enjoy a free virtual concert Saturday night called A Night In For Mental Health on the Canadian Mental Health Association, P.E.I. Division's Facebook page.

The concert features Catherine MacLellan, Tim Chaisson and Irish Mythen and will be streamed live from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Donations are welcome and can be made online at pei.cmha.ca or by calling (902) 566-3034.

"Fundraising has been particularly challenging for the not-for-profit community since the onset of COVID-19," said Bianca McGregor, fund development manager for CMHA on P.E.I. The goal is to raise awareness and funds for mental health programs and services for people living on P.E.I.

