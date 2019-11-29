5 fun things to do this blustery end-of-November weekend

With Queens and Kings County under a snow squall warning and a special weather statement reaching into Sunday evening, travel conditions could be rough for some Islanders heading out to take in fun events.

A few things have already been postponed, like the Ben4Len benefit for Lennon Recovery House at the Charlottetown Curling Club — it will be held next Friday instead.

There's lots more to do if you want to brave the elements — put on some warm outwear, and check out what's going on.

And if you were planning to take in the East Pointers at the Confederation Centre Saturday, their show is already sold out. Hopefully the P.E.I. trio will be back soon! Handel's Messiah on Sunday is also sold out.

Student cabaret

Second-year students in Holland College's School of Performing Arts are mounting a cabaret showcase at Baba's Lounge (upstairs at Cedar's on Great George St.).

It starts at 7 p.m. and there is no cover charge.

The event's Facebook page says all ages are welcome.

Barter Bazaar

Black Friday began in the U.S. and has now become popular in Canada and the U.K. — but not everyone likes it. (Warren Kay/CBC)

There will be a Barter Bazaar Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Farm Centre on University Avenue.

Organizer Daniel Cousins created it as an antidote to Black Friday.

No money will change hands — just bring a few items or services to trade with others, like clothing, artwork, snow removal, fabric.

Charlottetown Christmas Festival

Charlottetown's Santa Claus parade has been moved from Saturday to Sunday at 5 p.m. (Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

The weather has already forced a move for the annual Victorian Christmas Market from the streets of Charlottetown to indoors at the Confederation Court Mall. It starts Friday at 5 p.m. and goes until Sunday, featuring more than 60 artisans, food vendors and more.

There will still be ice-sculpting demonstrations, a petting zoo, horse and wagon rides and a Christmas tree garden.

The tree lighting will also be in the mall instead of outside the Confederation Centre. It's scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Santa Claus Parade will now be held on Sunday instead of Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.

Find more info on the event's Facebook page.

Christmas in O'Leary

There will be a free skate at the O'Leary Community Sports Centre Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Go WestPEI/Facebook)

The Christmas parade is back in O'Leary for the first time in more than a decade.

The parade starts Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ADL plant on Gaspe and North streets, turning right onto Main Street wrapping up at town hall, where there will be a tree-lighting and hot chocolate from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Then there's a free skate at 7:30 at the local rink.

Find updated info on the O'Leary Recreation Facebook page.

Ukelele Sing-along

There will be a ukelele sing-along of Christmas tunes at the Founders Hall and Market Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m.

It's a spontaneous music jam so no prep is required, organizers say. Words and chords will be projected on a screen for participants to follow.

Everyone is welcome, and it's B.Y.O.U. — bring your own ukelele.

