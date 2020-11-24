5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this last weekend of November

Organizers have cancelled the Victorian Christmas Market that was to be set up along Queen Street and inside the Confederation Court Mall this weekend, out of caution over COVID-19.

Also cancelled on Saturday and Sunday: Cameron MacDonald's Yuletide Tales, a guided winter's walk to hear heartwarming tales of seasons past, unusual yuletide traditions, and dramatic events that brought Island communities together. As of late Friday, ticket holders were being advised that they could donate the value of their ticket, retain a credit for future programming or be refunded.

If you were planning to attend the performance by Dave Gunning and J.P. Cormier this Saturday at the New London Community Complex, it has been cancelled due to new COVID-19 rules restricting travel from other Atlantic provinces.

All the performances at The Trailside Music Hall are sold out this week.

And a reminder that next week the Charlottetown Christmas Parade is taking a different approach. It will happen over five nights, Monday through Friday starting at 5:30, winding through different city neighbourhoods. For detailed route maps, visit charlottetown.ca/santatours.

Here are some fun things for you to enjoy this weekend.

Wintertide Holiday Festival

The Charlottetown Christmas Festival is taking place until Dec. 13 in the city's downtown. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

The Wintertide Holiday Festival continues in downtown Charlottetown this weekend with its Whoville-themed outdoor Christmas village and live music as you shop and enjoy the atmosphere.

Get your photo taken with Santa, watch ice sculpting, take in a holiday movie at City Cinema, participate in a gingerbread-house making contest, or enjoy a free horse and wagon ride through downtown.

Find the complete schedule of events here.

Sunday tunes at the Old Triangle

On Sunday afternoons, head to the Old Triangle in downtown Charlottetown to listen into a tune session from 2 to 5 p.m. Talented multi-instrumentalist Roy Johnstone hosts several other musicians each week "for a great blast of tunes and craic," the establishment's website says.

This used to be more of a jam session, but because of COVID-19, there is limited seating for players, so it's invite only. There's plenty of room for spectators to come and enjoy the music, however.

Christmas in the Air concert

Christmas in the Air is a concert of beautiful Christmas songs from the Atlantic region, with Lisa MacDougall from Nova Scotia as musical director. She was Rita MacNeil's musical director for her national television show.

Produced by Campbell Webster Entertainment, it will be in the same style asThe Songs of Anne & Gilbert, The Musical this summer. It will feature 11 P.E.I. singers and musicians performing new arrangements of Christmas songs by Lennie Gallant, Rita MacNeil, Nancy White, David Myles and Heather Rankin, as well as Toronto's Suzie Wilde (Nancy White's daughter), seen above singing her original Paris For Christmas with group Dirty Dishes.

"The treat to the audience will be the discovery of new Christmas songs, by celebrated artists," The Guild's website says.

It started Thursday and plays select dates until Dec. 20. Tickets are $45 or $53 and can be found here.

Storywalk in Montague

There's a new "storywalk" along the Montague waterfront for families to enjoy, brought to you by the P.E.I. Public Library.

A storywalk is an outdoor reading experience where a children's book is deconstructed and the pages of the book are laminated and placed on wooden stakes along a walking trail. The story in Montague is Fox and Squirrel Make a Friend by Canadian author and illustrator Ruth Ohi. The library also has a storywalk in Rustico: Une visite inattendue by P.E.I. author Anne-Marie Rioux.

The storywalks started in Summerside and are being rotated through communities across the Island, weather permitting.

Nature Walk

Enjoy an alcoholic cider after a moonlit walk Monday night, hosted by Island Nature Trust. (Submitted by Micheal Watson )

If the weekend fun isn't enough, Monday will be a full moon and could be the perfect time for what Island Nature Trust is billing as "a majestic and adventurous fundraising nature walk" through the Jenkins Complex Natural Area in Mount Albion at 7 p.m.

Island Nature Trust has teamed up with Red Island Cider and Bar 1911 in Charlottetown to host a get-together after the walk at Bar 1911 to try one of Red Island Cider's tasty drinks.

Registration is mandatory for all participants with a $25 minimum donation. Make your reservation here.

