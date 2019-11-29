6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this late-November weekend

As the weather fights to decide if it's fall or winter, there's no need to get cooped up at home just yet.

If you were hoping to head to the Confederation Centre for the P.E.I. Symphony on Sunday with special guests, pianists Magdalena von Eccher and Glen Montgomery, the performance is sold out.

Here are some suggestions for some more fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend. Don't forget your mask — they're mandatory in indoor public places now.

Charlottetown Christmas Festival

The Charlottetown Christmas Festival starts this weekend and is designed to bring people downtown to shop, eat and peruse the sights.

This year the festival promises all-new holiday decor in a Whoville theme, fun programming like wine tastings, walking tours, cooking workshops and gingerbread house-making competitions, live music, and the Victorian Christmas Market next weekend.

Some of the highlights include horse and wagon rides ($5 each cash, masks required), Christmas movies at City Cinema and live outdoor music. Check out the full schedule of events online at charlottetownchristmasfestival.com.

Christmas Craft Fair

Christmas decor will be featured at the Christmas craft fair at the Charlottetown Fire Hall this Saturday. (Karen Lavers/Facebook)

The annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Charlottetown Firefighters Club runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by Karen Lavers and Barb and Charlie Mackie.

The show is always popular and features all kinds of handmade Christmas decor and gifts.

Admission is by donation to local charity Gifts From the Heart. Public health guidelines and contact tracing will be in effect. More info on the event's Facebook page.

Trinity-Clifton United craft fair

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, Trinity-Clifton United Church at the corner of Prince and Richmond streets in Charlottetown is also hosting its annual Christmas craft fair.

As always it will feature preserves, home baking, Christmas decor, sewing and knitting.

Admission is free. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Bluegrass Brunch

P.E.I.'s Grass Mountain Hobos play old-timey bluegrass — you can't help grinning and toe-tapping! (Submitted by Grass Mountain Hobos)

There will be two seatings for the Bluegrass Brunch featuring the Grass Mountain Hobos at The Trailside Music Hall Sunday: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Trailside is now at the Arts Hotel on Kent Street in downtown Charlottetown.

Tickets and more info available here or Back Alley Music.

Admission is $20 plus taxes and fees ($26) and does not include brunch. Food and beverages will be served at tables before and during the performance by the Salvador Dali Café.

Warm Hearts for the Holidays

P.E.I. singer and actor Brielle Ansems is hosting a star-studded concert Sunday night at The Trailside Music Hall in Charlottetown. (Debbie Panton)

P.E.I. singer and actor Brielle Ansems will bring with her a stellar lineup of special guests Sunday night at The Trailside in a show she's calling Warm Hearts for the Holidays, which is being billed as a night "to celebrate, commiserate, and care for each other with music, stories, and merrymaking!"

Ansems will be joined by talented P.E.I. singer-songwriters and storytellers Tamara Steele, Logan Richard, Joce Reyome, Lawrence Maxwell, Melissa MacKenzie, Jacob Hemphill and Becca Griffin.

Tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees ($33) and can be purchased here.

More info on The Trailside's website or Facebook page.

CD launch en français

Adrienne Gallant has been singing her father's Acadian songs for years, and people love them. (Michel Soucy)

At the College of Piping in Summerside Saturday night, Adrienne Gallant will launch her second CD, Danse — Un projet père et fille Vol. 2. The concert will feature songs written by her father Paul D. Gallant over the last 40 years, telling tales of P.E.I., Chéticamp, N.S., and Pierre Part in Louisiana.

Gallant will be joined on stage by her father as well as Wayne Robichaud on drums, Roland Beaulieu on bass, Brian Doyle on guitar, Luc D'Éon on the keys, Colin Grant on fiddle, Corinne Cormier on flute and Elyse Delaney and Joseph Goodwin on backup vocals.

The songs and show will be performed in French.

Tickets are $25 each, and can be purchased by calling (902) 436-5377. More details on the event's Facebook page.

