8 fun things to do on P.E.I. this last weekend of October

The weekend heading into Halloween, there are some opportunities to get tricked out — have fun!

Here are a few suggestions for weekend entertainment.

1. Mary's Wedding

Sandstone Theatre Company presents Mary's Wedding at the Watermark Theatre, starring Jenna Marie and Adam Gauthier and directed by Paul Whelan.

Canadian playwright Stephen Massicotte, who wrote Mary's Wedding, describes it as "a memorial to both the Great War and great love," the play's Facebook page says.

The events take place in a dream Mary Chalmers has the night before she is to be married. It begins during a thunderstorm where Mary meets Charlie Edwards taking shelter with his horse beside her barn. The two discover first love, but the world is collapsing into the brutal and bloody First World War.

It plays Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday there's also a matinee at 1:30.

Tickets are $25, veteran and student tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

2. Fortunate Ones

Catherine Allan of Corner Brook and Andrew James O'Brien of Mount Pearl are Fortunate Ones, playing The Mack in Charlottetown Friday and Saturday nights. (Graham Kennedy )

Indie-pop-folk duo Fortunate Ones are at The Mack in Charlottetown Friday and Saturday night.

Catherine Allan and Andrew James O'Brien are from Newfoundland and are known for their anthemic harmonies.

They've just released their new album Hold Fast, following up on the success of their 2016 debut album The Bliss, which generated two national number-one singles, a Canadian Folk Music award and a Juno nomination.

Tickets are $25 to $30 and can be purchased here.

3. Community foraging wall

Charlottetown's new community foraging wall will include fruit trees and vines. (Facebook/Humber Valley Fruit Rescue)

Help create a community foraging wall Saturday from 9 a.m. till noon in Charlottetown's Orlebar Park at the corner of Summer and Orlebar streets.

The wall will incorporate fruit trees and shrubs, vines, herbs and other edible perennials into a low maintenance, edible landscape.

The community planting event will happen rain or shine, so dress for planting activities and bring gloves — tools and materials will be provided. More on the event's Facebook page.

4. Free Movies

Saturday morning Cineplex studios at the Charlottetown Mall is showing free movies!

They'll show Sherlock Gnomes, Daddy's Home 2, Transformers: The Last Knight, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows and Book Club.

Concessions like popcorn, soft drinks and some candy are on special for $2.50 each, and the theatre will also be selling movie-themed merchandise including plush toys, action figures and more with all of the proceeds going to WE Charity.

Doors open at 9, movies begin at 9:30 a.m. and tickets are first-come, first-served. More info on the Cineplex website.

5. Witches on Water Street

Kids can trick or treat on Water Street in Summerside Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. (Alex Wong/Getty)

Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. in downtown Summerside, put on your costumes and trick or treat at the businesses along Water Street.

"Keep an eye out for the evil witch, who will be handing out apples!" says the event's Facebook page.

6. Video Phase: Lumens

A multi-media performance fusing music, technology and video will happens Saturday night at Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside. (Photo submitted by Harbourfront Theatre)

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Harbourfront Theatre, there's a pay-what-you-will performance called Lumens: Video Phase. It's a multi-media performance by a duo from Montreal that fuses music, technology and video.

"With the use of technology, they seek to provide the audience with more than a regular concert — a real multi-sensory experience," the event's Facebook page says.

There's also a free interactive experience open to the public in the lobby before the show from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. by STEAM PEI, a group that inspires young Islanders to pursue learning and careers in science, technology, engineering, art, and math with hands-on learning opportunities.

You still need to reserve tickets — find them here — and once you have seen the show you decide on the way out how much you'd like to pay.

7. IGCON 3

Mario showed up at last year's IGCON in Charlottetown. (Most Wanted Pawn/Twitter)

Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Murphy Community Centre in Charlottetown, there's an interactive family-friendly gaming event called IGCON.

Find out more about all categories of gaming including video games, board games, role-playing games, virtual reality and more.

Some of the presenters include Rabbit Hole Studios, Most Wanted, Comic Hunter, Owl's Hollow, The Escape Room and more.

Tickets are $15 at the door. More info on Facebook.

8. Halloween Costume Skate

The Northumberland Arena in Murray River is having a Halloween Costume Skate Sunday.

Get your skates sharpened and join the neighbours from 3 to 4 p.m. All skaters must wear a helmet — there's a few for loan in the arena office.

Admission is $2 per person or $7 per family. More on the event's Facebook page.

