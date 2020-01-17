Fun things to do on P.E.I. this Islander Day Monday

It's been a while since Prince Edward Islanders have had a holiday. Islander Day to the rescue!

You could get outside and enjoy some of P.E.I.'s many walking and snowshoeing trails, snowmobile on the Confederation Trail or skate on some of Charlottetown's several community rinks, or your local pond.

Here are a few more ideas.

Keep in mind, Chief Public Heath Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is reminding Islanders to follow public health guidance throughout the weekend, pointing out the dramatic spike in cases in Newfoundland as a "stark reminder of how quickly things can change with COVID-19."

Pancakes and more in O'Leary

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be shown in O'Leary Monday evening, as the town's winter carnival kicks off. (Sony Pictures Animation via The Associated Press)

Up west, start off Monday morning in O'Leary with a pancake breakfast at the Maple Leaf Curling Club from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pancakes, sausage and a drink for $7 per person or $20 per family. This will launch the winter carnival in the area.

Proceeds go to support programming at the curling club.

Stick around for snowman building and snow art in the park in the afternoon, then a screening of Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse at the town hall at 6 p.m.

Check out O'Leary Recreation on Facebook for details.

Alberton Winter Carnival

Sleigh rides will be part of Alberton's Islander Day. (PEI Winter Woodlot Tour/Facebook)

Monday is the last day for the Alberton Winter Carnival.

There will be a treasure hunt to "find the fox" starting at 10 a.m., with a clue on Facebook where the fox has been hidden in the town.

There's also an escape room from 12 to 5 p.m., sleigh rides from 1 to 4 p.m., and a skate on the town's outdoor rink with hot dogs, hot chocolate and music — all three of these events require pre-registration as spaces are limited due to COVID-19.

Check out Alberton Recreation on Facebook for more info and any changes.

Some fun in Summerside

Rotary Park in Summerside will be groomed for walkers, snowshoers and skiiers. (Active Winter Summerside/Facebook)

There's lots to do in Summerside Monday. The city says trails at Rotary Park and Heather Moyse Park will be groomed for walking, fat biking and skiing. They'll also have two outdoor ice surfaces ready, as well as two "monster snow hills."

Credit Union Place offers free skate, sled, snowshoe and nordic pole rentals.

Credit Union Place will also have several activities Islander Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — starting Saturday morning, purchase a $5 bracelet then reserve slots for the indoor pools, bouncy castles, several public skates and a game of youth shinny. Call (902) 432-1234 to reserve your place, or visit the CUP front desk in person.

Head to Brookvale

The Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale will be open 9:30 to 5:30 on Islander Day.

The park has downhill and cross-country skiing as well as tubing, fat biking and snowshoeing.

Rentals are available. Keep an eye on the park's Facebook page for conditions.

Free events in Charlottetown

Pick up a free art kit at Charlottetown City Hall to follow along with a virtual tutorial to paint a cute snowman with East Coast Art Party — the link will be live 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

As of writing, there are some spaces left for basketball skills camps for children in grades 1-3 and 4-6, but all other events such as skates, swims and movies have maxed out registration.

Check out the city's website here for the latest info.

Hike the trail in Cardigan

In the Town of Three Rivers, there will be a hike on the groomed Cardigan trail starting at 10 a.m., if conditions are good.

Keep an eye on the town's Facebook page for any changes.

Sledding in Souris

Sledding on Islander Day in Souris will come complete with snowmobile rides up the hill. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Weather permitting, there will be sledding from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday on the hill behind the Rollo Bay Inn.

The event is free, with hot chocolate and snowmobile rides up the hill compliments of the Town of Souris. Just bring your own sled. Children must be accompanied.

