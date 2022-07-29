5 fun things to do this weekend on P.E.I.

Do you know how you're going to spend your weekend? If not, we have some ideas for you.

With multiple festivals and sporting events happening, you may well find something that interests you.



Here are five weekend events taking place this weekend on the Island:

P.E.I. Boating Festival

If you like boating, then the P.E.I. Boating Festival may interest you.

The boating festival is more expensive than the other events on this list. If you want to board a ship it will cost up to $100, but if you have your own boat, the Charlottetown to Summerside flotilla is free!

The Race on a Tall Ship event takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Summerside Yacht Club. To participate, you must register on the festival website.

STIHL Timbersports

STIHL Timbersports is coming back to Charlottetown for two of their biggest events!

The events are going to be live streamed on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday the qualifiers will start at 11 a.m. and the finals will begin at 4 p.m.

You can find out more information and watch these events live on their Facebook page.

The Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival takes place at the Souris Historic Lighthouse grounds, on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. (Seaglassing on P.E.I./Facebook)

Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival

If you like the beach and enjoy collecting sea glass, the Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival is the event for you!

The festival will take place at the Souris Historic Lighthouse grounds, on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 but children under the age of six can enter for free. For more information check out their website .

Island Fringe Festival

The Island Fringe Festival is happening in downtown Charlottetown this weekend featuring performers from P.E.I. and across Canada.

There's a wide range of shows including comedy, dance, drama and puppetry.

Tickets for some shows including It's Going to be ok, Little Miss Sunshine, and Temporarily Sinister are available on the Island Fringe Festival's website .

Some of these shows may be for a mature audience. You can find show ratings and descriptions on the website.

Emancipation Day

Monday, Aug. 1, is Emancipation Day, commemorating the abolition of slavery throughout the British Commonwealth including Canada, on Aug. 1, 1834.

The Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. has scheduled virtual activities during the day, and an in-person evening celebration featuring music, dance and food.

The evening event will take place at the Bog in Charlottetown's Rochford Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find more information about 2022 Emancipation Day on the Black Cultural Society's website.



