5 fun things to do this Christmas weekend on P.E.I.

It's the weekend before Christmas, and all through the Island there were concerts and comedy shows!

Here's some entertainment to take you through this holiday weekend.

1. Nathan Wiley at the Pourhouse

Alt-rocker Nathan Wiley will play with a full band at The Pourhouse in Charlottetown (that's upstairs at The Old Triangle) Friday night.

Hear the ECMA award-winner's hits from 2002's stylish and sexy album Bottom Dollar Baby, as well as follow-ups High Low, The City Destroyed Me and Bandits, with some holiday songs for the season too.

"I don't get to play with a full band all that much anymore so I'm really looking forward to that," he told Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker. "Getting back to the full band is getting back to the way the songs sound on the record.

"We get to be louder and we get to maybe tackle songs that I wouldn't on my own — it just makes it fun."

Music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus tax. More info on Facebook.

2. Home for the Holidays Comedy Show

Comedian Justin Shaw is home for the holidays and is putting on a show at the Playhouse in Georgetown Friday night. (Justin Shaw/Facebook )

Head up to Georgetown Friday night for some laughs for the Home for the Holidays Comedy Show at The Kings Playhouse featuring Island-born and bred comedian Justin Shaw, who used to wash dishes at The Whim Inn at Poole's Corner.

"Offering his off-beat (and often peculiar) perspective of the world, Shaw is bringing home-spun tales of family, friends, and, unfortunately, romance," the show's Facebook page says.

Tickets are $20, find them online here.

3. Popalopalots Holiday Fun Show

The Popalopalots perform the Night Before Night Before Night Before Night Before Christmas Friday night. (Popalopalots‎/Facebook)

The Popalopalots improv group will be taking the stage at The Guild Friday for the Night Before Night Before Night Before Night Before Christmas!

Making everything up on the spot with help from the audience, the group will "either knock it out of the park or, at times, fall flat on their face. Either way, you'll be in for a night of unforgettable laughs," The Guild's website says.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $16, find them here or through the event's Facebook page.

4. St. Dunstan's Basilica Christmas concert

The ever-popular Christmas concert at St. Dunstan's Basilica in Charlottetown happens Friday night at 7 p.m. (Diocese of Charlottetown/Facebook)

A thousand people are expected to take in the annual Christmas Concert at St. Dunstan's Basilica this Friday night, with almost 100 choristers and orchestra members.

It's a special night of music and Christmas spirit at P.E.I.'s only cathedral. Rehearsals started more than two months ago.

"The music is kind of open-ended, it invites all denominations to partake," said director Leo Marchildon. Selections are also diverse, he said, ranging from classical baroque Bach to pop with Fantasia Noel 2 to Silent Night sung by candlelight.

"A lot of people have told me for them, this [concert] is Christmas," he said.

Admission is first-come first served with 1,000 tickets at the door and admission of a free-will offering. Doors open at 5:30 and music begins at 7 p.m. More info on Facebook.

5. Inclusive concert at The Kirk

Musical healing is on offer Saturday night at the Kirk of St. James' Holiday Favourites concert. (St. James Presbyterian Church/Facebook)

Saturday at 7 p.m., enjoy a concert called Holiday Favourites focused on inclusiveness and community at St. James Presbyterian Church in Charlottetown.

Baritone Dan Bevan-Baker, mezzo soprano Lindsay Connolly, Zach Levin on viola, and Fran McBurnie on piano will play classical, musical theatre, pop and traditional music focusing on femme and queer composers.

"Although it is framed as the most wonderful time of year, the weather and various other elements can make it into an isolating time of year. This is an event where we hope to welcome as many as possible and hopefully provide them with musical healing," the event's Facebook page says.

Admission is pay what you can and funds will support PEERS Alliance and the Kirk of St. James.

More P.E.I. news