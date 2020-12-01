10 fun things to do on P.E.I. this first weekend of December

The Discover Charlottetown Christmas Festival continues in the capital's downtown this weekend and all this week, through to next Sunday.

It offers horse and wagon rides ($5) and stilt walkers as well as Whoville-themed decor throughout the downtown, and more. Find the schedule of events here.

Here are some more fun events to get you in the holiday mood. Remember to take along your mask and some sanitizer.

Drive-by parade

The 'Santa Claus Comes to Town' convoy will be travelling through Sherwood-Parkdale and downtown Charlottetown Saturday. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Santa wraps up his drive-by sleighing of Charlottetown neighbourhoods on Saturday and Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. each evening, along with fire trucks, police vehicles and mascot Charlie Town.

Saturday's route will cover Sherwood-Parkdale and parts of the city centre. On Sunday, the convoy heads to the city centre region north of Brighton Road-Euston Street, west of University Avenue, and south of Capital Drive.

Check out Santa's route here on the city's website.

Pop-up artisan market

Nativart6869 & other creative designs was featured at a recent Founders' Hall Pop-Up Artisan Market. (Nativart6869 & other creative designs/Facebook)

There will be a pop-up market at Founders' Food Hall and Market on the Charlottetown waterfront Saturday and Sunday.

Several local artisan and craft vendors will be set up throughout the hall. Admission is free.

The hall's 15 full-time food and market vendors will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

It's a Wonderful Life Radio Play

The holiday favourite movie It's a Wonderful Life has been made into a radio play and will be performed this weekend at Confederation Centre and next weekend at Watermark Theatre. (Brian Collins/Landwash Studios)

ACT will present the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Charlottetown and North Rustico in partnership with the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

It began Thursday at the centre and continues Saturday with matinee and evening performances. Next weekend it continues Thursday through Saturday at The Watermark theatre in North Rustico.

The production is written by Joe Landry and directed by ACT's Marti Hopson.

See and hear the story of George Bailey, who learns the value of friendship on Christmas Eve.

"This adaptation of the classic film is sure to deliver holiday cheer for the whole family," the Confed Centre's website says.

Tickets are $18-$25 plus fees and can be ordered on ACT's website, where you can also find more information.

Lakeside Christmas

Lights will be strung along the walking trail in the woods at Ben's Lake to create a magical feel. (CBC)

On Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m., enjoy horse and wagon rides, take a photo with Santa and his sleigh, make your own tree decoration to take home, complete Santa's scavenger hunt and walk through the beautifully lit woods at Ben's Lake Campground at 2741 Murray Harbour Rd., between Belfast and Montague.

It's a fundraiser hosted by Aspire P.E.I., a group that promotes positive mental health for Islanders by getting people actively engaged in nature, according to its Facebook page.

Admission is by donation, and horse and wagon rides are $5 per person.

Even though it's taking place outdoors, organizers ask that everyone wear a mask and physically distance.

Jenn Grant virtual Christmas concert

Watch Jenn Grant's virtual live-streamed concert Sunday at 8:30 p.m. She'll be launching her new Christmas album, Forever On Christmas Eve.

Tickets are $15. Buy them at this Bandcamp link and you'll also be supporting the local Trailside Music Hall, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More info on Trailside's Facebook page.

Grant is a P.E.I. native now living in Halifax with her Islander husband, producer-musician Daniel Ledwell.

If you want a private concert with your pod of five people at your house, or five different Zoom links, Grant is offering to Zoom in and sing a handful of her favourite carols in a private online show for $500.

BIS Tea and Craft Fair

The BIS was gifted an original 1880 Meacham's P.E.I. atlas that was damaged, but members salvaged some of the images from it and framed them for sale, shown here by Mary Ellen Callaghan. They will be available at the tea and craft sale. (Submitted by Mary Ellen Callaghan)

The 3rd Annual Christmas Tea and Craft Fair will be held at the Benevolent Irish Society at 582 North River Rd. Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Once again, people will be asked to observe COVID-19 protocols.

Tea with homemade biscuits and sweets will be available for sale, and vendors will offer preserves, baking, sewing, knitting, handmade jewelry, Christmas ornaments, leathercraft, used books and more.

Admission is $1 at the door.

Charlottetown Farmers' Market Artisan Market

Isobel’s Flower Farm will have its beautiful wreaths available at the Artisan Market this Sunday and next Sunday. Grab a coffee and support your neighbours. (Artisan Christmas Market Charlottetown Farmers Market/Facebook)

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market will hold its annual Artisan Market at the Charlottetown market building this Sunday and next, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with some of the market regulars offering art, treats and gifts, find some things you won't see anywhere else — like driftwood folk art, jewelry, pottery and handmade Christmas decor and wreaths.

Check out the Facebook page for more info. Admission is free.

Scrooge's Christmas Carol

Barry Linkletter and Isabella Butler in a scene from Bah Humbug! on stage at The Guild this weekend and next. (Vanessa Campbell)

Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next, enjoy The Guild's musical theatre school's musical adaptation of a favourite Christmas classic.

'Bah, Humbug!' Scrooge's Christmas Carol will be on stage at The Guild in Charlottetown Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased over the phone at (902) 620-3333 or at the box office at The Guild on Queen Street. For more info check out The Guild's website or Facebook page.

Calypso Secrets

Reequal Smith, left, came from the Bahamas to study dance at Holland College and has created a dance company called Oshun Dance Studio. They'll present a showcase this weekend and next at The Guild. (Oshun Dance Studio/Facebook)

Reequal Smith, an emerging dancer/choreographer and the woman behind P.E.I.'s only Black-owned dance company, Oshun Dance Studios, presents Calypso Secrets at The Guild in Charlottetown this Saturday and next from 9 to 10 p.m.

Smith created Oshun Dance "to bring young women artists of all ethnicities together to find empowerment and to access outlets for creative expression through dance," The Guild's website says.

Performed by an ensemble of four dancers, a vocalist and a drummer, Calypso Secrets fuses modern, jazz, African and funk styles, paired with live and recorded music including Afro-Caribbean, Latin, funk, reggae and jazz.

"The performance will celebrate the power, beauty, sexuality and strength of women, acknowledging the goddesses living inside each of us," the show's Facebook page says.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Falafel take-out

There's an opportunity to get takeout from some of the community's best falafel-makers. (Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church - PEI/Facebook)

There are still some tickets left for Sunday's annual falafel take-out at Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Charlottetown.

Tickets are $12 per sandwich and can be purchased at the Brighton Clover Farm in Charlottetown, from one of the organizers listed on the event's Facebook page, or via email and etransfer to falafel@orthodoxpei.ca.

Pickup is 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the back of the church, where masks must be worn indoors.

Proceeds will go to support community needs and maintenance and upgrades at the church.

