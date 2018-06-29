7 fun things to do this Canada Day weekend

It's Canada Day weekend, and there are plenty activities to celebrate our nation's 151st birthday — but it's not all balloons and birthday cakes.

Here are some fun things to do across the Island this weekend.

1. Canada Day

Charlottetown's events take place Sunday at Victoria Park and Summerside's are at Green's Shore.

In Charlottetown, you can put on your favourite red and white outfit and be part of the "living flag" at noon at the Cultural Pavilion.

Paper Lions will perform in Victoria Park leading up to the Canada Day fireworks. ((CBC))

The family fun zone will be set up from noon to 7 p.m. with free activities.

There will be live music from 1:25 p.m. to 10 p.m., ending with the local indie rock band Paper Lions. The fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Summerside will have celebrations from noon until dusk, when their fireworks begin.

New this year are the family fun zone, spotlight theatre characters and Atlantic Cirque performers.

There will be live music from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., ending with the Saul Good Band.

The Downtown Farmers Market is now in its ninth year. (Downtown Charlottetown Inc.)

2. Downtown Farmers Market

Charlottetown's outdoor farmers market on Queen Street returns for its ninth season on Sunday and has expanded to seven blocks and 70 vendors.

There's everything from jams to flowers to wood carvings. And, of course, fruits and vegetables.

It will be open every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 23.

3. PEI Jazz & Blues Festival

The festival began on Thursday, but you can hear the sweet sounds of jazz in Charlottetown until late Saturday night.

There are performances Friday night at St. Paul's Church ($30), Piatto Pizzeria ($10) and The Pourhouse ($10).

There are free performances Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in Victoria Park. Performers include the Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors, the Josh Langille Group and the Charlottetown Jazz Ensemble.

There is more free music at The Old Triangle with Lady Soul from 9 p.m. to midnight. The closing party and jam at The Pourhouse from midnight to 1 a.m. is also free.

Earlier in the evening, The Pourhouse is hosting the Rockin' Blues Showcase, featuring Andrew Waite & the Firm, Christine Campbell and Charlie A'Court. Tickets are $25.

The second annual Stompin' Tom Festival takes place this weekend in Skinners Pond. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

4. Stompin' Tom Festival

Break out the cowboy boots — Canadian country star George Canyon headlines the second annual Stompin' Tom Festival this weekend in Skinners Pond.

It also features Stompin' Tom's son Taw Connors, who performs Friday night.

You'll also hear stories and anecdotes from Whiskey Jack from their time on stage with Stompin' Tom and their time together on the Tummy Hunter Show.

Canyon takes the stage Saturday night.

Tickets available at the gate.

The 2018 Confederation Centre Young Company begins its noontime performances on July 1. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

5. Young Company debut

The Confederation Centre Young Company begins its noontime performance Sunday at the centre's outdoor amphitheatre.

The high-energy production will explore the many themes and issues that make up Canada today.

At 1 p.m., the Confederation Players will hold their opening performance of their new historical vignette.

The ice boat will be making its maiden voyage on Saturday. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

6. Iceboat Festival

An ice cream social, parade and the maiden voyage of a new ice boat are the highlights of the second annual Capes Iceboat Festival.

The ice boat replica was built by students at Holland College.

It all takes place Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Cape Traverse Wharf.

Whatshername is among the performers for the unBOYlievable drag cabaret show Saturday night at The Guild. (Submitted by Nicholas Whalen)

7. Drag show

Pride P.E.I. is hosting UnBOYlievable, a drag cabaret show to kick off Pride Week.

The all-ages show be Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Guild. The after party, for those 19 and over, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Performers include The Haus of Rivers, Bridget Von Snaps, Whatshername and Demona DeVille.

