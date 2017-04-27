Fun things to do this second August weekend

The weekend is here and it's expected to be a warm one! Here are some fun things to keep you busy.

Remember to follow COVID-19 guidelines when necessary, and although masking is not mandatory it is still encouraged. Let's have a safe and fun weekend!

Old Home Week begins

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Old Home Week begins Friday with events such as the Mayor's Drive-Thru BBQ at Lower Queen Street at 5 p.m. and Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors performing at Founder's Food Hall and Market on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The theme this year is Country Days. The festival has a different outlook this year due to COVID-19. Premier Dennis King said this year's festival will be memorable because of its unique nature.

Hip-hop and rap artists at BGs

Eric Broadbent will be a judge at the Iron Mic Festival. (Iron Mic Festival/Facebook)

Looking to hear unique bars and rhythm this weekend? The Iron Mic Festival and Conference continues Saturday at the Charlottetown Beer Garden and Seafood Patio from 10:30 p.m.

The hip-hop/rap music festival features 12 amateur and up-and-coming artists on the Island, performing and competing for a cash prize of $1,000. The event is the second stage of the competition, and six artists will advance to the next stage.

The festival is presented in partnership with Music PEI.

Oyster Shucking Championship at Tyne Valley

The Oyster Shucking Championship was last held in 2019. (Tony Davis/CBC)

In 2014, a team of 10 oyster shuckers broke a Guinness World Record, shucking 8,840 oysters at the Tyne Valley championship! Can we see something close to that again? We may find out Saturday as the Canadian Oyster Shucking Championship returns this at Green Park Road, Tyne Valley.

The event runs from 3 to 11 p.m. with music performances, and the oyster shucking competition will begin at 6 p.m.

The Umbrella Collective Patio Show

This Saturday might just be hip-hop appreciation day on P.E.I.

Upstreet Craft Brewery is hosting an evening filled with hip-hop music performances from several artists, such as award-winning P.E.I. based rapper, Daniel Butterfield, better known as Vince the Messenger. The Umbrella Collective Patio Show will feature more than just music, as there will be a live painting from Film PEI's artist in residence, Teresa Kuo. There will also be a speech from Khadija Usman, an officer with the Atlantic Student Development Alliance.

Rubber duck racing at Wheatley River

Rubber ducks in a race at N.S. (Shutterstock/Eo naya)

The Wheatley River Improvement Group is hosting a duck race Saturday at Rackman's Pond at 12 p.m. The race is part of the Celebrate Our River Day event. It is hosted to support the Wheatley River Improvement Group.

Wonder Women at Charlottetown

Sarah Hagen performs at the St. Paul's Anglican Church this Saturday, Aug. 14 (Sarah Hagen/Facebook)

P.E.I. based pianist Sarah Hagen will be performing a 75-minute recital on the works of her favourite female composers from the 18th and 19th century, such as Clara Schaumann, Cecile Chaminade and Marianne von Martinez. It will take place at the St. Paul Anglican Church in Charlottetown Saturday from 2:30 p.m.

