5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this 3rd weekend of August

With school set to start up again on Sept. 8, summer vacation is slowly creeping to an end. But there is still excitement to be had.

Here are some fun things to do across P.E.I. this week, starting on Friday in Charlottetown.

Charlottetown race week

It's race week and the Charlottetown Yacht Club is celebrating a 35-year tradition of keelboat racing.

Around 25 boats from the Island and across Atlantic Canada have registered. The crews will sail out in the Charlottetown Harbour. Anyone interested in watching can catch a glimpse of the event from the Charlottetown Yacht Club or Victoria Park.

Watch crews from across Atlantic Canada race in the Charlottetown Harbour. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The Charlottetown Yacht Club has not organized any social events this year due to COVID-19.

The races will take place between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15.

National Acadian Day

Aug. 15 marks Fête nationale de l'Acadie, or National Acadian Day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the festivities might look a little different this year.

But according to a news release from the Société acadienne et francophone de l'Î.-P.-É, it is important to ensure the Acadian and francophone communities are celebrated.

COVID-19 restrictions made celebrating National Acadian Day tricky but organizers found a way. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

On Saturday, a 90-minute film will play at the P.E.I. Drive-In Festival at the Cymbria Lions Club at 8:30 p.m.

The movie will "provide the public with a global portrait of la Francophonie in P.E.I., while mentioning its history — 300 years old in 2020," according to the release.

It will be screened in French with English subtitles.

For more information, go to the drive-in festival website.

Contemporary Island crafts

Nine of the Island's top artisans will be showcasing their work at the Confederation Centre of the Arts celebrating the 2020 theme Creative Obsessions.

The theme stems from the chaotic impact COVID-19 has had on people's daily lives and the hobbies individuals picked up to regain control.

The event will take place from Aug. 8 to Jan. 3.

It is organized by the Confederation Centre Art Gallery in collaboration with the P.E.I. Crafts Council and guest curated by Ray Cronin and Sarah Maloney.

Trailside Music Hall

Trailside Music Hall will have performances taking place on the third floor of the Holman Grand Hotel in Charlottetown.

Christine Campbell and Blake Johnston take the stage Friday, Brian J. Dunn performs Saturday and Tanya Davis on Sunday.

To comply with health regulations, the venue is limited to 50 audience members. Tables will also remain six feet apart and performers will be 12 feet from the audience.

Tickets range from $20 to $25 and can be purchased at Back Alley Music. For more information, visit the Trailside website.

Cheer on Tyne Valley

The Tyne Valley rink hosted hockey games, Sunday skates and was home to community events like the Oyster Shucking Championship. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

After a fire that destroyed the town's rink in December Tyne Valley is hoping for voting support in their efforts to be named Kraft Hockeyville 2020.

After months of campaigning, the community was named one of four finalists along with Twillingate, N.L., Pense, Sask., and Saint-Félicien, Que.

Online voting opened Friday morning and closes Saturday at 7 p.m. People can vote as many times as they'd like.

The winner will be announced during the first intermission of the 9 p.m. game on Saturday.

