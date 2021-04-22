There's plenty of things happening on Prince Edward Island this weekend that you can choose from.

You can take in an interactive art exhibit, enjoy live music, race a lawn mower, or tackle an escape room.

Here are seven of the many fun things on tap.

Interactive van Gogh art exhibit

The Imagine Van Gogh interactive art exhibit has come to Charlottetown.

This art exhibit featuring large-scale projected versions of more than 300 paintings by Vincent van Gogh will be at the Delta Hotel for a month, from August 5 until September 5.

Tickets on a weekend will cost $41 for adults, children ages 5-15 can get in for $23, and children 4 and under get in for free. Rates are slightly lower on off-peak days.

The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Mondays. You will have to have a reservation, though — admission is by timed entry.

Rock the Boat Musicfest

The Rock the Boat MusicFest will take place this weekend at Tyne Valley. (Submitted by Rock the Boat MusicFest)

The Rock the Boat Music Fest is happening this weekend, with acts on Saturday headlined by Our Lady Peace. The other performers that day are Default, Arsenal Mills, Hired Guns, and Canorous Paradise.

On Sunday, you will hear artists such as The Road Hammers, Haywire, Andrew Waite, and Julie & Danny.

The festival takes place at the Green Park campground in Tyne Valley.

Saturday admissions are $74.95 and Sunday will cost you $60.95. The weekend pass is $129.95. Kids 6 and under get in free.

Billy MacInnis and Pat Johnson

Musician Pat Johnson and colleague Billy MacInnis are booked to play in Summerside this weekend. (Submitted by Pat Johnson)

Billy MacInnis and Pat Johnson will be performing Saturday evening at the Red Dirt Girl Music Room, at 140 Dunk River Road in Summerside.

The two paired up in recent years to record a few albums, and with COVID restrictions easing off they've hit the road to do shows together. Their music consists of fiddle tunes, folk, blues and country.

Tickets cost $25 each. The show will start at 5 p.m.

Pirate Plunder Escape Room

The Pirate Plunder Escape Room will be open until the end of August. (Submitted by Pirate Plunder Escape Room)

If you're a fan of escape rooms, the Pirate Plunder Escape Room may interest you.

The escape room is located at 5 Church Ave. in Souris and is open until the end of August.

Hours are noon until 7 p.m. and tickets will cost $20 for adults and $15 for those 13 and under.

Charlottetown Busker Festival

Performer Kobbler Jay juggles fire at the 2021 Charlottetown Busker Festival. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The Charlottetown Busker Festival is returning this weekend down at Founders Hall.

There will be live entertainment and vendors selling food, drinks and other souvenirs.

This festival will be taking place on Saturday from noon until 7:45 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5:45 p.m.

Tyne Valley Oyster Festival Parade

The Tyne Valley Oyster Festival Parade will take place Saturday (Submitted by allevents.in)

The Tyne Valley Oyster Festival Parade is back! The parade will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday the 2022 Miss Oyster Pearl will be crowned at 11:30 a.m. at the Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre.

The Community Awards and Miss Oyster Pearl Crowning will have admission by donation.

Lawn tractor racing

Lawn tractor racers on P.E.I. prepare to hit the track in St. Peters Bay in September 2021. (Tony Davis/CBC)

This Saturday, bring your lawnmower down to 2144 Cardigan Rd. in Kinkora to join the fun.

The races will take place from 6 until 9 p.m. It will cost $5 admission, kids 6 and under are free.

Proceeds will go towards the P.E.I. Make-a-Wish Foundation.