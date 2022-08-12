5 fun things to do this mid-August weekend on P.E.I.

If you still need some weekend plans, you've come to the right place.

With Old Home Week returning to Charlottetown and many more activities on tap, you should not be short on options.

Here are five things you can check out this weekend.

Old Home Week

Old Home Week is underway in Charlottetown after two years of being postponed.

Events are happening at the Eastlink Centre at 46 Kensington Rd. from August 12-20.

Entry into the grounds will cost $12 for those 12 and up. Kids aged 6-11 can get in for $5, and those under six go for free. Bracelets for the midway rides cost extra, of course.

Cruise to the Shore Car Show

This will be the seventh year for the Cruise to the Shore event at Twin Shores. (Twin Shores/Facebook)

If the city feels too busy, you might choose to take a drive down to the Twin Shores Camping Area for the seventh annual Cruise to the Shore Car Show.

Admission is by donation and registering your car will cost $10. All the proceeds will go to Camp Triumph.

This show will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14th.

Cloggeroo Island Folk Festival

Georgetown's waterfront is once more hosting the Cloggeroo festival this weekend. (Cloggeroo/Facebook)

Cloggeroo returns this weekend, with events presented at the West Street Park in Georgetown.

This year's festival began Thursday and ends on Sunday. On Saturday, you can see performances by Dennis Ellsworth and the Electric Stars, Whitehorse, More Soul and Slowcoaster from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. On Sunday, enjoy the sounds of Billy McInnis, Got Blues, Montuno Cubano, and Big Country from 1 until 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $59.49 for the Saturday night lineup and $38.24 for the Sunday shows. They can be bought from the Showpass website .

Fish Alley Music Festival

Nova Scotia singer-songwriter J.P. Cormier is one of the performers at the Fish Alley Music Festival in Murray Harbour. (Pauline Dakin/CBC)

To the south of Cloggeroo, the Fish Alley Music Festival takes place at Nellie's Landing in Murray Harbour.

This festival starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and goes until 8 p.m., with local food vendors on site. Musicians in the lineup are J.P. Cormier, Dave Gunning, Norman Stewart, Maxine MacLennan, Sheila MacKenzie, Peggy Clinton, Jordan LeClair, Robert Doucette, Michael Richard, Logan Chapman, Andy Doucette and Chris Burke.



This festival is a 19+ event and tickets will cost $63.25 each.

Celebrate National Acadian Day

Abram-Village hosts a ton of events this weekend leading up to National Acadian Day on Monday. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

National Acadian Day celebrations kick off this weekend at The Village musical acadien, located at 1745 route 124 in Abram-Village, though the day itself is marked on Monday, Aug. 15.

A weekend pass to The Village musical acadien will cost you $43.48, though a Saturday night pass will cost $13.04 and Sunday passes go for $21.74. Tickets can be bought from their website .

Musical acts on Saturday include Accord'elle, Ross Family, Menoncle Jason, Nick Arsenault, Caroline Bernard, Marcella Richard and Richard Wood. On Sunday you can dine to the sounds of Hélène Bergeron and Albert Arsenault, and there's a 7 p.m. show with Bruce Daigrepont.

There are multiple venues to check out between the shows, including a restaurant, bakery, art gallery and gift shop.