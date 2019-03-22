As P.E.I.'s chief public health officer asks Islanders to self-isolate and practise social distancing in response to COVID-19, many people are getting creative in finding new online ways to connect and have fun.

Steven Barber created the Maritime Poker Player's Association Facebook page in Decemberl. Now he's relying on the page to help Maritime poker players keep the game alive virtually.

While the association's games typically take place face-to-face, six nights each week, to keep the fun going during a time of self-isolation and social distancing, those games are now being hosted online.

Barber said it's quite different than sitting around a table together at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino in Charlottetown. He said most of the initial online conversation is people trying to figure out who they are playing with.

The group shifted to its new online model over the past week, he said, with between 30 and 35 players logging on to play — many from their homes in New Brunswick.

"We're open to anything and we are very happy to accept all new members," Barber said.

'See all these lovely people'

While it's good to have an alternate means to play the game, he said it doesn't compare to interacting face to face, but "it's something."

"It gives almost a purpose for somebody that doesn't have much to do," he said. "Can't wait to get back and see all these lovely people."

P.E.I. comedian Sam MacDonald has moved the Churchill Arms' weekly trivia event to an online model. (Sam MacDonald/Facebook)

It isn't just poker that's shifted to an online model.

Sam MacDonald usually hosts trivia at the Churchill Arms pub in Charlottetown. In adapting to the new health recommendations, this week he hosted the event online.

"I've always meant to learn how to stream video games and stuff like that and events, so this is finally forcing my hand into learning that," he said.

MacDonald said about 56 people logged on to take part in this week's virtual event.

"We have a pretty loyal fan base that comes through. We generally have about 40 people," he said.

I think we're all adapting right now. — Ivan Daigle, musician

MacDonald said he was happy to have new players, in addition to his regulars, log on and join in on the fun.

"I had a lot of people reaching out to me saying thanks and they had no idea that this even went on in town and that it really helps kind of lift their spirits," he said.

"I just want to keep folks entertained and connected. That helps me as well."

In addition to trivia, MacDonald also hosts a comedy open mic night on Mondays at Baba's Lounge, which he's working on shifting to an online model as well.

'Decided to go virtual'

Island businesses are also working to engage with consumers online.

Lone Oak Brewing Company's trivia event, which was originally planned to happen Friday, will now take place online, said co-owner Jared Murphy.

There won't be any live events at Lone Oak this weekend, they are all going to be presented online. (Lone Oak Brewing/Facebook)

"All of the entertainment that we regularly got lined up on the weekend we didn't want to just, you know, kibosh it based on the given circumstances," Murphy said.

"So we decided to go virtual, and what that means is that we're going to be setting up on Facebook Live. Friday night we'll do trivia at 7:30 p.m."

The brewery is also putting their musical offerings online this weekend.

Charlottetown musician Ben MacDonald will take over the brewery's Facebook page on Saturday and will live stream performances beginning at 8:30 p.m.

East Coast musician Ivan Daigle is scheduled to take over the page Sunday and stream his performance at 8 p.m.

"I think we're all adapting right now," he said.

"We are doing what we can to stay connected to our consumers and not completely give up on providing some entertainment and some fun in people's lives."

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

